More staff shakeups at the Kennedy Center

Two senior staffers have departed the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. — one of whom was officially on the job for less than two weeks.

Kevin Couch had been announced as the Kennedy Center's new senior vice president of artistic planning on Jan. 16, at which point he was hailed as a "visionary entertainment leader" with "over two decades of experience in artist management, global booking and high-level brand partnerships," including booking live events in San Antonio, Tulsa, Little Rock and Springfield, Mo.

Couch, who is a drummer, confirmed to NPR on Wednesday evening that he had resigned from the federally funded center, but declined to share any details.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Center's senior director of artistic operations, Sarah Kramer, confirmed to NPR on Wednesday evening that she had been fired after a decade working there.

The Kennedy Center did not respond to NPR's multiple requests for comment.

Since President Trump became chair of the performing arts complex and later moved to change its name to the Trump Kennedy Center, several prominent artists have canceled their planned performances and presentations of their work. Cancellations announced this month include the composer Philip Glass, opera star Renée Fleming, the banjo player Bela Fleck and the Seattle Children's Theatre. The Kennedy Center has told NPR in prior statements that the artists cancelling have been doing so under pressure from "leftist activists."

The center's name change did not receive the required approval from Congress. Last month, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center's board, filed a lawsuit against President Trump, the center's president Richard Grenell, and others over the name change.

