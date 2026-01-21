Kansas City and Wichita restaurants and bars are 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists
Some of Kansas City’s most highly regarded culinary figures are among this year's nomiees, including Helen Jo Leach and Johnny Leach at The Town Company. The list also includes several new area restaurants.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
An outstanding cocktail service, an informal Japanese-inspired pub, and a Shawnee speakeasy are among the Kansas City area restaurants and bars nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award this year.
Also among the honorees was Helen Jo Leach, executive pastry chef at The Town Company in downtown Kansas City, and her husband, Executive Chef Johnny Leach. The restaurant specializes in locally-sourced food centered around a white oak burning hearth. This is the second year Town Company has been recognized in two categories.
This year’s nominees were announced on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The James Beard Foundation will announce finalists for each category in early April, and the winners will be announced in Chicago in June.
Winning a James Beard Foundation Award can propel a restaurant and its chef into the national spotlight. They’re often called the “Oscars of the food world,” and the honor carries immense influence.
The awards were established in 1986, to honor cookbook author James Beard, and the foundation promotes equitable and diverse food culture through education, advocacy, and its awards program.
Kansas City had seven nominations in 2025, although no restaurants or bars ended up making the shortlist of finalists.
Here are the local chefs and establishments that made the national and regional lists this year.
Best New Restaurant
Anjin, Kansas City, Missouri
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Helen Jo Leach, The Town Company, Kansas City, Missouri
Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
Diana Condori, Fern Bar, Kansas City, Missouri
Best Chef: Midwest
Johnny Leach, The Town Company, Kansas City, Missouri
Swetha Newcomb, Of Course, Overland Park, Kansas
Outstanding Bar
Drastic Measures, Shawnee, Kansas
Other Missouri and Kansas restaurants
Best Chef: Midwest
Jason Rickard and Jordan Rickard, FioRito in Wichita, Kansas
Outstanding Restaurant
Vicia in St. Louis