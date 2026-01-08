Kansas clinics drew more than 15,000 patients from out of state for abortions in 2024

The number of abortions provided in Kansas continues to drastically exceed those prior to the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Nearly 20,000 women got abortions in the state in 2024, the most recent year for which data is available , according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A majority of patients were residents of other states.

Emily Wales is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates clinics in Kansas and Missouri. She said the influx of patients might be the new normal as many states in the South and Midwest have restricted or banned the procedure since the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Wales said Kansas providers are adjusting, but at times, they’re still overwhelmed.

“It has felt in recent years a little bit like drinking from a fire hose,” she said. “We've tried to be really transparent with Kansans that care can take longer to access.”

Anti-abortion advocates fear the influx of out-of-state patients to Kansas and attempts to remove some restrictions on abortion could mean unsafe conditions for women. Abortion providers say that although it’s been a struggle to meet demand, they’re dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care.

The numbers

Kansas logged 19,811 abortions in 2024, up slightly from the 19,467 abortions provided a year earlier. That’s more than double the number of annual abortions provided in the years leading up to the reversal of Roe v. Wade (there were 7,849 in 2021).

A majority, or 15,048, of the 2024 abortions were for people who lived outside Kansas; most came from Texas, Ohio and Missouri. Women aged 20-24 represented the age group with the highest number of abortions.

The majority of abortions, or 14,825, were before 9 weeks gestational age. The procedure is legal in Kansas until 22 weeks.

A 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling protected a person's constitutional right to an abortion in the state. Voters affirmed that decision in 2022 when they rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.

Several abortion restrictions covered by the Women’s Right to Know Act , which mandates a 24-hour waiting period and counseling prior to an abortion, are not being enforced in Kansas because of ongoing litigation .

What advocates say

Mackenzie Ayers is director of communications with Kansans for Life, a nonprofit that advocates against abortion. She said the state Supreme Court decision struck down certain restrictions for people seeking to end their pregnancy. Because of that, Ayers said, Kansas has become a destination state for abortions.

“What's happening is that women are being funneled here precisely because fewer safeguards for them are in place,” she said. “No matter where someone stands on the issue of abortion, we believe that women deserve honesty and full information, not an industry that's eager to profit off of her.”

Ayers said she’s particularly concerned by the number of minors who got abortions in Kansas. According to state data, 35 girls aged 10-14 got abortions in 2024. Seven of those girls were Kansas residents. The overall abortion rate for minors increased by nearly 47% in 2024, Ayers said.

“When children are involved, the priority has to be protection, parental involvement and transparency,” she said. “This data raises serious questions about whether those safeguards are truly being upheld.”

Alice Wang is a senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights. She’s part of the legal team representing a private clinic in Johnson County and Planned Parenthood in the lawsuit over abortion restrictions.

Wang said she believes abortion access increased in Kansas when the courts temporarily blocked several state laws restricting the procedure. That is reflected in 2024’s numbers, she said.

“Because these onerous and medically unnecessary restrictions were blocked, providers didn't have to contend with this additional set of challenges and were able to focus on providing patients with compassionate, time-sensitive care,” Wang said.

Wang said state data shows Kansas is a lifeline for people in places with abortion bans.

“It also goes to show that banning abortion doesn't eliminate the need for this essential, time-sensitive health care,” she said. “Abortion bans just make it more difficult … but people always find a way.”

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports on health care disparities and access for the Kansas News Service. You can email her at r.shackelford@kcur.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.