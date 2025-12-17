U.S. admits liability in deadly crash involving Wichita flight

The U.S. government has admitted liability in the deadly crash involving an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

In a court filing Wednesday, the Justice Department admitted that failures by the pilots of an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an air traffic controller at Reagan National Airport led to the crash.

The Jan. 29 collision over the Potomac River killed all 67 people aboard American Eagle Flight 5342 and the Army helicopter.

"The United States admits that on January 29, 2025, the pilots flying PAT25 failed to maintain vigilance so as to see and avoid other aircraft and their failure was a cause-in fact and proximate cause of the accident," the document says.

The government said the pilots "failed to maintain proper and safe visual separation" from the jet. It also says a controller in the tower did not comply with an order governing air traffic control procedure.

An attorney for Rachel Crafton, whose husband died on the American Eagle jet, said Wednesday that the government is not the only party responsible for the crash.

"In a very carefully drafted and lengthy legal filing, the United States admits the Army’s responsibility for the needless loss of life ... as well as the FAA’s failure to follow air traffic control procedure," attorney Robert A. Clifford said in a written statement.

"The government, however, rightfully acknowledges that it is not the only entity responsible for this deadly crash, and, indeed, it asserts that its conduct is but one of several causes of the loss of life that January evening," Clifford said.

A final report and probable cause from federal investigators is not expected until next month at the earliest.