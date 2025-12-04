An Oasis on the Prairie: New Documentary Profiles the Ranchers of Greenwood County, Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - Lots of stories have been told about young people leaving the farm and heading to the big city. Today, we'll hear that story in reverse - about a couple in the Flint Hills who left the city and moved TO the farm. As part of a new documentary about ranchers in Greenwood County, Kansas, filmmaker Dave Kendall interviewed a couple working at Salt Creek Farm.

Dave Kendall / Prairie Hollow Productions Jay and Sara Shivers, sitting for an interview on the porch of their home at Salt Creek Farm near Severy, Kansas.

This radio segment comes from the new film documentary An Oasis on the Prairie: Ranchers of Greenwood County, produced by Dave Kendall at Prairie Hollow Productions.

The first public screening of the documentary takes place at the Granada Theatre in Emporia, Sunday, December 7 at 2 pm.

Dave Kendall / Prairie Hollow Productions Salt Creek Market, owned by Jay and Sara Shivers, located on U.S. Highway 54 in Eureka, Kansas.

For more information, visit PrairieHollow.net.

