Lawrence cancels its beloved Christmas horse parade because of equine herpesvirus outbreak

KCUR | By Stephen Koranda
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:43 AM CST
A horse-drawn carriage
Stephen Koranda
/
Kansas News Service
The parade normally draws dozens of participants with horses from across the region.

The Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade normally features dozens of human and horse participants from across the region. The Dec. 6 event is now canceled because of the virus outbreak affecting eight states.

Organizers of the 2025 Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade canceled the event Tuesday because of a horse virus outbreak affecting multiple states.

The event, scheduled for Dec. 6, has been a Lawrence tradition for more than 30 years. Event organizers estimate it typically draws tens of thousands of people to the city.

The parade normally travels through downtown Lawrence and features horses dressed in holiday attire provided by dozens of participants. The 2023 lineup listed almost 50 participants with horses from as far away as Iowa and Nebraska.

A horse-drawn carriage
Stephen Koranda
/
Kansas News Service
A carriage in the 2024 Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade.

Organizers said they canceled the event because of an ongoing equine herpesvirus outbreak currently detected in eight states, including Colorado and Oklahoma.

“The health and safety of the horses and our community come first, always,” said Marty Kennedy, president of the Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. “Canceling this year’s parade was an extremely difficult decision, but it is the responsible one.”

The virus is not a threat to humans but spreads easily among horses.

Equine herpesvirus causes respiratory illness and pregnancy losses, and can in rare cases cause neurological disease. More severe cases affect coordination and cause difficulty walking, according to the University of Missouri.

Stephen Koranda is the managing editor for the Kansas News Service. You can email him at stephenkoranda (at) kcur (dot) org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy. 

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.
Kansas News Service
Stephen Koranda
As the Kansas News Service managing editor, I help our statewide team of reporters find the important issues and breaking news that impact people statewide. We refine our daily stories to illustrate the issues and events that affect the health, well-being and economic stability of the people of Kansas. Email me at skoranda@kcur.org.
