A new chapter for one of Wichita's independent bookstores

For nearly 50 years, Watermark Books & Cafe at Douglas and Oliver has been a favorite destination for local readers.

Previous owner Sarah Bagby sold the bookstore in April to Erin and Ryan Potter, who live in nearby College Hill.

We sat down with Erin Potter recently to talk about why she bought the independent bookstore and what’s in store for its future.

The interview was edited for length and clarity.

SUZANNE: When you heard Watermark Books & Cafe was going to be sold, what was your thought process? Did you always want to own an independent bookstore?

ERIN: I did not. I wouldn't say that was on the bingo card, but I'm happy that it showed up. No, my husband and I have always been fans of Watermark Books & Cafe, and when we heard that it was for sale. We immediately thought, “We want it.” We really wanted to just make sure that Watermark’s legacy continued, so it was important for us to to be a part of that.

Courtesy photo Erin Potter, owner of Watermark Books & Cafe, says she likes to read mysteries and books that keep her guessing until the end.

SUZANNE: Tell us a little bit about yourself.

ERIN: My family lives in College Hill. I'm actually just down the street from Watermark, and we have been in College Hill since 2016. I grew up in a small town, in Neodesha, Kansas, and relocated to go to Wichita State University. And while I was completing my degree, I met my husband, Ryan, and we decided to make Wichita our home.

BETH: Watermark was established in 1977, and we are approaching 50 years of this institution. Were there any changes you made immediately? It might even be difficult to come in and make changes to something that's been around so long.

ERIN: So our plan wasn't to come in and make a bunch of changes. One of the things that we have recently changed is our hours. So now we're open Monday through Friday, 9 to 7, and Saturday and Sunday, 9 to 5. We bought Watermark because we love what it is today and want to build on that legacy.

SUZANNE: What role do you think an independent bookstore should have in a community? I mean, just as a resident of Wichita, what would bring you in to Watermark, before you owned it?

ERIN: So we really want Watermark to be a place for everyone. One thing that I didn't realize when I was a customer of Watermark is how many regulars that we have. Some of them come in every single day. And so it really is a place of community. Independent bookstores – not only can we help you find a book that you're looking for, but it goes beyond that, to where we know you by your name. We're knowing you, what you like to read. We're knowing maybe what we could push you to read outside of your comfort zone. So really focusing on that full picture of community.

SUZANNE: What do you like to read? What’s your favorite section of the store?

ERIN: I used to say romance, and that's what I told everyone when we purchased the store. But I have been finding myself reading more mystery lately, so I don't think I can claim that anymore. We actually did Romance Bookstore Day a few weeks ago, and the (titles) that we had on our bracket where we said, ‘OK, which is the best romance book?’ weren't some of my top romance books. So I would say mystery, thriller, suspense type books are my favorite.

BETH: So what have you been reading lately?

ERIN: So I just finished a new Frieda McFadden book, “The Intruder,” and really enjoyed it. I haven't read many of her books, but I loved the dual timeline. The entire time you're wondering, “You know what, where are the stories going to collide?” And I read the book in one weekend because I just couldn't put it down.

SUZANNE: Do you find yourself hand-selling books much?

ERIN: I sold one today: “You Belong Here” by Megan Miranda, a mystery-suspense book. I had someone come in that was looking for a Freida McFadden book, and so since she likes those types of books, I had recently read this (Miranda) book and recommended it to her. But I haven't had a lot of time up on the floor yet. A lot of the time when I'm in the store, I'm in our offices downstairs because there's just so much to learn right now.

Courtesy photo Erin and Ryan Potter with their daughters in the Watermark Books & Cafe children's section.

SUZANNE: What about the children's section? You have two children yourself. How old are they, and and how important is the children's section at Watermark?

ERIN: I have a 5 ½-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old daughter, and they beeline it to that children's section every single time they come in. It's just a fun, cozy place to hang out. We have a couple of little chairs there. It's fun to see families come in and look for books for themselves or for friends or family, but then also take the time to linger in that section. So it's very important to us.

BETH: You bought the store with your husband, Ryan. What role, if any, is he playing at the store?

ERIN: Ryan is involved in more of the big picture of the store, so not the day-to-day. He isn't able to be in the store as much as I am, but he’s still very much involved in the strategic planning.

SUZANNE: Has anything surprised you since you bought the store or turned out in a way you didn't quite expect?

ERIN: The thing that surprised me the most is how much I enjoy being at the store, where I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. This draw, and the sense of purpose, of where I belong, has been really exciting and really fulfilling.

BETH: Do you consider listening to an audiobook reading?

ERIN: I do. I think it's great that we have multiple ways to learn and digest information. So I very much say yes, it is reading. Personally, I would rather have an actual book in my hand, and that is my preferred way of reading. But since I have purchased the store, I have found a new love of audiobooks because I'm wanting to read so many more things. Being able to listen to a book while working on a project or multitasking has been something that I have discovered a new love for.

SUZANNE: What’s your philosophy on abandoning books? Do you ever DNF (did not finish) a book?

ERIN: I have a hard time abandoning books. I think that's just my personality. Even if I'm not feeling it, I want to know what happens at the end because maybe it will get better. But I've recently gotten better about that because if you don't enjoy it, that's OK. I try to get about halfway through, and if the plot is not twisting and turning or if I'm not getting that hook, then it's OK. Not every book is for you, and that's all right.

SUZANNE: You started some new book clubs. Tell us about that.

ERIN: Yes, we have added five new book clubs. We’ve expanded our genres on those and also have them meeting into the evening hours. A few of them we now offer include a horror book club called Grim Readers at 6 p.m. the second Friday of the month. We have a sci-fi-focused one on the third Friday of the month, a mystery book club on the third Tuesday, and one called Lit Lounge on the second Monday. Our most recent addition is our Quiet Corner , which is a silent book club, and this is an opportunity to just come and read at the same time as other book-loving people. It’s another way to support the store and be a part of a community, even if you aren’t wanting to read the same book as others.

SUZANNE: So what’s coming up next? What are you excited about?