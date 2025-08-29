Wichita’s Heights High School gets a new logo

Heights High School in Wichita has a new logo for its athletic uniforms and other branding.

Courtesy image / Wichita Public Schools A new logo for the Heights High School Falcons features a stylized bird. It was designed by Wichita artist Bill Gardner, who also designed the new RedHawks logo for Wichita's North High.

The new logo was designed by Bill Gardner of Gardner Designs in Wichita and revealed during a school event on Friday.

It features a red and black capital “H” with a stylized falcon spreading its wings across the letter. A second version of the logo features a falcon head in profile.

Wichita district leaders say the redesign was spurred in part by copyright concerns. The previous Heights logo closely resembled the logo for the Atlanta Falcons NFL team.

Courtesy image / Wichita Public Schools Another version of the new Heights High School logo features a falcon in profile.

“The district is committed to following the law in all areas, including the proper use of logos,” said spokeswoman Rachel Bell in an email.

“Heights ... has used multiple falcons over the years and across different sports,” she said. “Current school leadership is using the logo change as an opportunity to develop a look that belongs to Heights and unites the school under one Falcon.”

School leaders unveiled some uniforms that feature the new logo at a Fall Sports Jamboree on Friday. Uniforms for other sports will be phased in over time, Bell said.

Heights High School is at 5301 N. Hillside in Wichita. It opened in 1961 as a rural high school for Kechi and other communities north of Wichita. It became part of the Wichita school district in 1963.

Heights High currently enrolls about 1,500 students.