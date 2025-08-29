© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wichita’s Heights High School gets a new logo

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:15 PM CDT
A new banner logo for Wichita's Heights High School was created by Wichita artist Bill Gardner of Gardner Design.
Courtesy image
/
Wichita Public Schools
A new banner logo for Wichita's Heights High School was created by Wichita artist Bill Gardner of Gardner Design.

Wichita district leaders say the redesign was spurred in part by copyright concerns. The previous Heights logo closely resembled the logo for the Atlanta Falcons NFL team.

Heights High School in Wichita has a new logo for its athletic uniforms and other branding.

A new logo for the Heights High School Falcons features a stylized bird. It was designed by Wichita artist Bill Gardner, who also designed the new RedHawks logo for Wichita's North High.
Courtesy image
/
Wichita Public Schools
A new logo for the Heights High School Falcons features a stylized bird. It was designed by Wichita artist Bill Gardner, who also designed the new RedHawks logo for Wichita's North High.

The new logo was designed by Bill Gardner of Gardner Designs in Wichita and revealed during a school event on Friday.

It features a red and black capital “H” with a stylized falcon spreading its wings across the letter. A second version of the logo features a falcon head in profile.

Wichita district leaders say the redesign was spurred in part by copyright concerns. The previous Heights logo closely resembled the logo for the Atlanta Falcons NFL team.

Another version of the new Heights High School logo features a falcon in profile.
Courtesy image
/
Wichita Public Schools
Another version of the new Heights High School logo features a falcon in profile.

“The district is committed to following the law in all areas, including the proper use of logos,” said spokeswoman Rachel Bell in an email.

“Heights ... has used multiple falcons over the years and across different sports,” she said. “Current school leadership is using the logo change as an opportunity to develop a look that belongs to Heights and unites the school under one Falcon.”

School leaders unveiled some uniforms that feature the new logo at a Fall Sports Jamboree on Friday. Uniforms for other sports will be phased in over time, Bell said.

Heights High School is at 5301 N. Hillside in Wichita. It opened in 1961 as a rural high school for Kechi and other communities north of Wichita. It became part of the Wichita school district in 1963.

Heights High currently enrolls about 1,500 students.

Gardner, who designed the new Heights logo, also designed a new logo for Wichita’s North High School. North’s new logo was unveiled in 2023 after the school changed its mascot to the RedHawks.
Tags
Local NewsWichita Public Schoolseducation
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez