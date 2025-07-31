This Little Piggy Escaped a Trip to the Slaughterhouse

About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them—perhaps dozens—manage to cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. Among animal welfare groups, these lucky pigs are known as "jumpers." KPR's Matthew Algeo reports on one "jumper" recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas.

