This Little Piggy Escaped a Trip to the Slaughterhouse
A piglet being transported to a feeding lot, where he would've been fattened up for the slaughterhouse, fell off the truck that was carrying him and ended up with his bum in the butter.
About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them—perhaps dozens—manage to cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. Among animal welfare groups, these lucky pigs are known as "jumpers." KPR's Matthew Algeo reports on one "jumper" recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas.
