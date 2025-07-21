Automated Umpiring May Be Coming to Major League Baseball
An automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes could be coming to Major League Baseball, whether purists — or the players — like it or not.
This year's baseball All-Star game displayed a heavily debated topic in recent years: an automated system to help umpires call balls and strikes. Though nothing official has been announced, there are indications the new system will be used by the Kansas City Royals and all the other Major League Baseball teams next season. Greg Echlin reports.
