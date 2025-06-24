Kansas federal lawmakers want Haskell Indian Nations University to control itself

Federal lawmakers from Kansas have introduced legislation that would transfer control of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence to Haskell’s Board of Regents but continue federal funding for the school.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Tracey Mann announced the draft bill in a news release.

The Republican lawmakers said the proposed Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act would address long-running issues at the university and better serve students and staff by removing oversight from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education.

“The bureau has failed to protect students, respond to my congressional inquiries or meet the basic infrastructure needs of the university,” Moran said in the news release.

“It is clear that the best path forward is for the university to be led by an independent Board of Regents nominated by the Tribal community and no longer obstructed by the BIE.”

The bill would reclassify Haskell as a federally chartered corporation that could continue to receive federal funding.

Mann said in the release that federal officials have neglected and mismanaged the university and “turned a blind eye to misconduct” and concerns raised by students and staff.

“Today begins a new chapter that empowers Haskell to thrive and serve tribal communities in the way it was always meant to serve,” Mann said.

Last year, Haskell administrators faced investigations and criticism from Congress over its alleged failure to address student complaints. The school has also experienced high turnover, with eight different presidents in the span of six years.

In February, the nonprofit Haskell Foundation that supports the university said it was seeking donations after a federal decision to fire 35 employees.

Members of the Haskell Board of Regents and some Lawrence community members have called for the board to have greater oversight and accountability.

“Persistent challenges under federal oversight have limited (Haskell’s) potential,” said Dalton Henry, president of the Haskell Board of Regents in the news release. Shifting oversight to a Native-led board “is how we secure Haskell’s legacy,” he said.

Other American Indian leaders also expressed support for the legislation.

Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick, chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, said the bill could safeguard Haskell’s future.

“Many tribes are moving towards tribal self governance, and an organization that serves tribal members should be no different,” Rupnick told the Kansas News Service on Tuesday.

He said funding remains a concern. “But there are some safeguards built in there that will allow us now to fundraise, so that we can operate like a private facility but still maintain those services for tribal members,” he said.

Cyrus Ben, tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of the Choctaw Indians, said in the news release that Haskell is special to American Indian students and families.

“These changes will provide Haskell with the stability, autonomy, and leadership it needs to thrive,” Ben said.

The lawmakers’ announcement said the Department of Interior had failed to respond to congressional inquiries and address concerns raised by the tribal community, including delays and redactions in a report on a sexual harassment investigation.

In addition, “Haskell University’s infrastructure is outdated, non-ADA compliant and contains obsolete technology. Haskell University faces high dropout rates and a shortage of resources for essential programs,” the release said.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.