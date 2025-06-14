Anti-Trump No Kings protests flood American streets ahead of military parade

Updated June 14, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT

No Kings protests rippled peacefully across dozens of cities, both in the U.S. and overseas, to stand against the Trump administration's large-scale military parade on Saturday. But they came against the backdrop of apparent political violence in Minnesota, leading organizers to cancel events in the state for fear of a gunman who was still at large.

Some 2,000 protests were planned, with multiple events scheduled in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, according to organizers. Events were also held in Germany and France, according to the AP. Tens of thousands marched peacefully in Philadelphia, where organizers were holding their main event, police said.

Philadelphia was chosen as the hub, because "there's an indelible link between Philadelphia and between the freedoms and the ideals that the country was founded upon," said Joel Payne, spokesman for MoveOn, one of the dozens of groups behind the No Kings protests. Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of the non-profit Indivisible, another No Kings coordinator, said the atmosphere at the event was joyful. "Today what I saw was really was a boisterous, peaceful display of First Amendment rights," he told NPR.

Thousands were at a Dallas protest, one of more than 60 planned in Texas, KERA reported. In Alaska, the theme was, "The only king I want is king salmon," Alaska Public Media reported.

But in Minnesota, organizers canceled all events in the state, saying "This decision comes in light of the ongoing shelter-in-place order and the tragic shooting that targeted two elected officials and their spouses."

Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in what state officials are calling a political assassination. Another lawmaker, a state senator, and his wife were also wounded in a shooting at their home. No arrests have been made in the violence.

Shahera Hyatt of Sacramento made signs for her local event that read, "From Palestine to Mexico, border walls have got to go," and "ICE, you're fired."

"I decided to go because I feel like with unchecked authority, Trump has led America into clear fascism," she told NPR.

There were some feelings of unease amid the protesters, some of whom turned off their phones and avoided posting to social media.

"It does feel like there's a vendetta against people who are exercising their rights to speak up against this administration," said protester Ali Schoenberger of Sacramento. "So I feel like it's important to protect my fellow protestors today and not expose them or even have it on my phone."

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP People take part in a No Kings protest in New York on June 14, 2025.

Organizers are accusing the president of putting on the parade as a show of dominance and a celebration of his 79th birthday, which is also on Saturday. The Army has been planning some form of anniversary celebration for over a year, but the parade was a recent addition. It will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and falls on Flag Day. A peacetime military parade is rare in the U.S. and has drawn criticism from Trump's political rivals.

"I am completely terrified of what's going on in our country," said protester Margo Ross of Watsonville, Calif. "I believe from the beginning it's been a coup and a fascist overthrow, and I keep thinking, 'well, it can't get worse.' And then it gets worse and worse."

"I think there is this broader understanding that what Donald Trump and his political supporters are doing is trying to position him as a monarch, as a king, as somebody who can operate above the law. And I think that that is really negatively impacting the lives of the American people," said Payne.

Mike Stewart / AP / AP A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta.

Trump on Thursday was asked about the protests, and told reporters, "I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved."

Separately, U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested 60 protesters Friday evening after some pushed down barriers and ran toward the steps of the Rotunda. They say all 60 will be charged with unlawful demonstration and crossing a police line. Additional charges include assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. The groups behind the protests didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The No Kings demonstrations were put together by a coalition of more than 200 organizations, including MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers and the Communications Workers of America. Protests are scheduled in every state, but not in Washington, D.C., where the military parade will be held.

According to the organizers' website, the protesters are avoiding the nation's capital "to draw a clear contrast between our people-powered movement and the costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade in Washington."

George Walker IV / AP / AP People demonstrate during a "No Kings" protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

The protests started after Trump's inauguration. They have also protested the way the Trump administration has cracked down on immigrants and cut the federal workforce.

Saturday's military parade is estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million, and will feature 6,000 Army soldiers, 49 aircraft, 128 vehicles and 25 horses. Trump wanted to hold the parade during his first term, but it was scrapped because it was too expensive. He was inspired after attending the annual Bastille Day parade in France in 2017. That parade celebrates French mobs taking over the Bastille state prison in 1789.

Trump said Tuesday, "By the way, for those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force. And I haven't even heard about a protest, but you know, this is people that hate our country."

In a document with guidance for participants and organizers, No Kings stressed that participants should practice nonviolence and de-escalate any conflicts with outside parties.

