Protests expected this weekend, as well as an Army parade in D.C.

People across the country on Saturday are expected to rally both against and in support of President Trump's immigration policies and broader agenda.

Demonstrations across the country flared up this week, including in Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. Protests in Los Angeles have been ongoing all week in response to the administration ramping up immigration enforcement in the city.

Protests have generally been peaceful, but some protesters have clashed with law enforcement, set cars ablaze, and vandalized buildings with graffiti. Police have arrested dozens of people across the country.

On Saturday, a variety of groups are organizing protests against President Trump's agenda as part of what they're calling "No Kings" mobilizations.

Also on Saturday, the U.S. Army is holding a military parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate its 250th anniversary, which is also President Trump's 79th birthday.

" We will celebrate a spectacular military parade in Washington, D.C., like no other," Trump said in a video posted on Instagram earlier this month.

The events come in the wake of the President activating the California National Guard against Governor Newsom's and LA Mayor Bass's wishes, as well as sending Marines to Los Angeles. The first group of 700 Marines arrived on Friday.

Marines are expected to protect federal buildings, such as the Wilshire Federal Building, and those inside. They will be equipped with shields and batons, among other crowd control gear, but will not have arresting powers.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered National Guard troops to San Antonio and Austin ahead of expected protests. And in Missouri, Gov. Mike Kehoe activated that state's National Guard as a "precautionary measure."

"We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state," Kehoe said in a statement earlier this week. "While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities."

Sergio Martinez-Beltran contributed to this report.



Copyright 2025 NPR