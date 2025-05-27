What happened at last night's American Music Awards

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The American Music Awards, the one the fans vote for, they were last night.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And apparently, what the people want are return performances by some of their favorite artists - side-eyes, Billie Eilish and, of course, Beyonce.

KELLY: Jennifer Lopez, she hosted this year's awards in Las Vegas.

CHANG: And J.Lo would not be J.Lo if she didn't grace us with a performance, of course. It was her first time hosting the awards since 2015.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JENNIFER LOPEZ: Welcome to the American Music Awards live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

(CHEERING)

KELLY: J.Lo was not the only legend gracing the stage with a triumphant return.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JANET JACKSON: My story, my family's story, it's truly an American story. This would have only happened in America.

LOPEZ: (CHEERING)

KELLY: Janet Jackson, Miss Janet herself, was there to accept the icon award. And of course, like J.Lo, she performed because, you know, a diva's got to diva.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMEONE TO CALL MY LOVER")

JACKSON: (Singing) Back on the road again, feeling kind of lonely and looking for the right guy to be mine.

CHANG: Oh, I love a Janet performance. It was her first one on TV in seven years.

KELLY: We mentioned Billie Eilish and Beyonce. They were among the current stars who won the night.

CHANG: Eilish was nominated seven times and won seven times.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BILLIE EILISH: Oh, my God, artist of the year - this is so crazy. I feel speechless.

KELLY: No surprise there.

CHANG: Beyonce took home the awards for favorite country album and favorite female country artist. Again, no surprise and no controversy there. I mean, have you even heard "Cowboy Carter," Mary Louise?

KELLY: Indeed, I have. Now, what was controversial about last night came after a viral moment between two country singers, Shaboozey and Megan Moroney.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MEGAN MORONEY: And this award went to the Carter Family, who basically invented country music.

SHABOOZEY: This year's AMA nominees...

KELLY: Moroney is talking about the Carter Family, a notable country music group.

CHANG: You can't see it there, but Shaboozey gave Moroney a very clear side-eye when she said who invented country music, reigniting an age-old debate about the genre's origins.

KELLY: Shaboozey responded once the internet chatter had died down, saying the real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.

CHANG: Well, with J.Lo and Janet back on stage, TV is back. Am I right, Mary Louise?

KELLY: You are so right as ever, Ailsa. Listen, the American Music Awards, you can call them whatever you want - you cannot call them boring.

