Free summer food program begins this week in Wichita

The Wichita Public Schools’ Summer Food Program begins Wednesday.

Children 18 and under can receive free meals from 33 locations across the Wichita area. The program is for all kids, regardless of whether they're enrolled in a Wichita school or qualify for reduced meals.

The program features two types of locations: 32 dine-in spots plus a grab-and-go location at Wichita Southeast High School.

Due to federal regulations, the program is only able to offer one grab-and-go location. Parents must register their children in advance. Up to 3,000 children can register on a weekly basis for take-home meals.

Here is this year’s list of participating locations. Food is provided on all weekdays unless otherwise noted.

Some locations start serving food on Wednesday and others on June 2.

All locations will be closed on July 3 and 4. The program will be active until July 25.

Adams Elementary, 1002 N. Oliver: breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Allen Elementary, 1881 Elpyco: breakfast, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Anderson Elementary, 2945 S. Victoria: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th: lunch, 11-11:30 a.m. Start date: June 2

Boston Rec Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Boys & Girls Club of South Central Kansas, 2400 N. Opportunity Dr.: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Start date: June 2

Chisholm Trail Elementary, 6015 Independence: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Christa McAuliffe Academy, 2055 S. 143rd: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Start date: Wednesday

College Hill Elementary, 211 N. Clifton: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Colvin Elementary, 2820 S. Roosevelt: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary, 4801 W. 2nd: breakfast, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary, 4401 N. Arkansas: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Edgemoor Rec Center, 5815 E. 9th: breakfast, 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Enders Open Magnet Elementary, 3030 S. Osage: breakfast, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Evergreen Rec Center, 2700 N. Woodland: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Gammon Elementary, 3240 N. Rushwood: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Gordon Parks Academy, 2201 E. 25th: breakfast, 8:15-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Harry Street Elementary, 1605 S. Market: breakfast, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Hyde Elementary, 210 N. Oliver: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary, 5256 N. Woodlawn: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Jefferson Elementary, 4615 E. Orme: breakfast, 8:15-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Kensler Elementary, 1030 N. Wilbur: breakfast, 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Linwood Rec Center, 1901 S. Kansas: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

McCollom Elementary, 1201 N. Waddington: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Orchard Rec Center, 4808 W. 9th: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 1-1:30 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Ortiz Elementary, 3361 N. Arkansas: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Price Harris Communications Magnet Elementary, 706 N. Armour: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Seltzer Elementary, 11660 E. Lincoln: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Start date: Wednesday

Spaght Science & Communication Magnet School, 2316 E 10th: breakfast, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

St Marks United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine: breakfast, 8-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Start date: June 2

Washington Accelerated Learning Elementary, 424 N. Pennsylvania: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2

Woodland Elementary, 1705 N. Salina: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays. Start date: June 2