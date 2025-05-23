© 2025 KMUW
Wichita teachers approve tentative contract with 3% pay raise

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:30 PM CDT
Cheryl Caton, left, a kindergarten teacher at Kelly Elementary School in Wichita, helps set up a pretend birthday party for students in a play bakery. Caton's class is one of several in Wichita that has started including 40 minutes of free play time every day.
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW
Cheryl Caton, a kindergarten teacher at Kelly Elementary School in Wichita, helps set up a pretend birthday party for students in a play bakery. Wichita teachers will get a 3% raise under a tentative contract reached with the district.

The district's one-year deal with United Teachers of Wichita would raise teacher salaries by 3%. Teachers would keep their current health insurance plans and premiums.

The district's one-year deal with United Teachers of Wichita would raise teacher salaries by 3%. Teachers would keep their current health insurance plans and premiums.

A contract with the Service Employees International Union features a 3% pay raise for custodians, food service workers and other classified employees.

Security officers and others in safety services would get the 3% salary increase plus a 1% “catch-up” payment, according to the tentative contract.

Service workers would also keep their current health insurance plans and premiums.

The Wichita Board of Education will vote on the contracts at its June 9 meeting.

Wichita teachers began contract negotiations with district leaders in April. The talks followed a two-year contract that included pay raises of about 5% each year.

The teachers union represents about 4,000 teachers, counselors, school nurses and other school employees.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
