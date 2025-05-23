Wichita teachers approve tentative contract with 3% pay raise

Wichita teachers and other district employees would get pay raises under tentative contract agreements announced Friday.

The district's one-year deal with United Teachers of Wichita would raise teacher salaries by 3%. Teachers would keep their current health insurance plans and premiums.

A contract with the Service Employees International Union features a 3% pay raise for custodians, food service workers and other classified employees.

Security officers and others in safety services would get the 3% salary increase plus a 1% “catch-up” payment, according to the tentative contract.

Service workers would also keep their current health insurance plans and premiums.

The Wichita Board of Education will vote on the contracts at its June 9 meeting.

Wichita teachers began contract negotiations with district leaders in April. The talks followed a two-year contract that included pay raises of about 5% each year.

The teachers union represents about 4,000 teachers, counselors, school nurses and other school employees.