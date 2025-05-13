Sean Combs trial: Cassie's testimony details scope of violent relationship

Updated May 14, 2025 at 9:27 PM CDT

This report contains descriptions of physical and sexual violence.

On Wednesday, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura finished her second day of testimony in the trial of Sean Combs. Ventura testified about the control, violence and blackmail that ruled her relationship with Combs for over a decade — even detailing a 2016 hotel incident captured on video — and explained to jurors why she decided to speak out years after she broke things off with the rapper and producer for good.

Ventura spent hours answering questions about Combs' physical abuse going back to the first year of their relationship in 2007. Prosecutors showed numerous photos of bruises and injuries Ventura alleged were caused by beatings from Combs — including a gashed eyebrow that she said resulted in a permanent scar. She testified that after one such beating in Las Vegas, a security guard who worked for Combs broke down in tears when he saw her bloody face. After another alleged instance, Combs sent her to a hotel for several days while her injuries healed, and kept her there against her will — monitored by his employees — even after she made it clear she wanted to go home. Ventura said she did not attempt to leave the hotel because she didn't think it was safe to do so.

"I understood Sean's capabilities, his access to guns, the threats that he made," she stated.

Another part of testimony revolved around the 2016 altercation that CNN obtained and released footage of last year. The video, which shows Combs hitting, kicking and dragging Ventura, was a hot topic of discussion during jury selection.

Ventura testified that the incident took place just days before her "first big movie premiere." Prosecutors showed text messages from around that time in which Combs asked Ventura what she was doing that night. She responded that she wanted to "FO" — engage in a "freak-off," the drug-fueled, multi-day marathons of sex with prostitutes that Combs orchestrated and directed — but wanted to take care of her body before the premiere. Ventura told the court that she did not want to engage in a freak-off, but thought Combs would suggest one and she wanted to do "damage control."

"If I pleased him with a freak-off, then my premiere would run smoothly," she said.

The freak-off allegedly took place in a room at the InterContinental Hotel. Ventura testified that Combs became violent and hit her during the encounter, resulting in a black eye. Worried about her upcoming premiere, she said she quickly grabbed her bags and left the room.

In surveillance footage from the hotel, which was shown in court from multiple angles, Ventura is seen approaching the elevator lobby and putting her shoes on. Combs then walks up behind her in a towel, hits her and drags her back to what Ventura testified was the direction of the room. Footage from the incident, captured by motion-activated cameras without audio, jumps from frame to frame.

In her testimony, Ventura explained that she used a phone to call hotel security while Combs took her bags back to the room, where an escort was present. She said Combs repeatedly told her she couldn't leave. Israel Florez, who was a security guard at the hotel at the time and testified early this week, responded to the incident. In a different angle of the footage that shows a long hotel hallway, Ventura disappears into the room and then comes out with her bags. She testified that she took an Uber home, and that the incident left her with a black eye and "fat lip." Ventura said she wore extensive makeup to the movie premiere to hide her injuries. Photos of Ventura and Combs together at the premiere and after party were shown as evidence, and in them Ventura pointed out visible bruising on her shoulder and legs.

During her testimony, Ventura said she spent years consuming drugs, both with and without Combs. She told the court that she developed a dependency on opiates to help her manage her anxiety, and she tried to keep herself numb to Combs' abuse — especially during the freak-offs that she repeatedly said she did not want to participate in. At one point, jurors were privately shown screengrabs of Ventura and male escorts at the freak-offs. The images, which were taken from videos on Ventura's devices, are sealed evidence and were not displayed in open court.

Those freak-off videos, Ventura said, were a constant source of blackmail from Combs. When she began dating other men, Combs would threaten to release the videos to jeopardize Ventura's career and public image.

"He just wanted to hurt me," she said. "It's horrible and disgusting. No one should do that to anyone."

When Ventura began dating Scott Mescudi, the rapper known as Kid Cudi, Combs allegedly threatened to physically hurt both of them — not directly, but through other parties while Combs himself was out of the country. Ventura testified that she heard Combs say he wanted to "blow up" Mescudi's car. Ventura said Combs' threats pushed her to end the relationship with Mescudi. In 2023, the musician confirmed to The New York Times that his car exploded in his driveway around the time he was seeing Ventura.

Ventura repeatedly told the court that throughout their relationship, she loved Combs and wanted to make him happy. But in 2018, after she began experiencing PTSD episodes, she decided to finally end things for good. She testified that the two went out to dinner in Malibu for a "closure conversation," which she said had a positive energy. Afterwards, she said Combs drove her home and raped her in her living room.

"I just remember crying and saying no," she said. "I don't even know if he noticed."

During the end of her testimony, Ventura broke down in tears. She said she was struggling with suicidal thoughts around 2023, and with support from her husband, she entered rehab and trauma therapy; while there, she began writing a book about what she had experienced.

Ventura told the court she wanted Combs to read the book and understand the pain he had put her through, and that she tried, through attorneys and assistants, to get him to. She testified that she requested $30 million for rights to the book. Kristina Khorram, one of Combs' assistants, allegedly told Ventura its chapters were not taken seriously. Ventura said she did not receive any payment from Combs and is unaware of whether he ever read what she wrote.

Ventura testified about the civil lawsuit she filed against Combs in November 2023 — the allegations made in that complaint became a central part of the government's criminal case against Ventura's ex. The lawsuit was settled within a day out of court for $20 million.

At the end of the day, prosecutors asked Ventura why she decided to testify against her ex.

"I can't carry this anymore. I can't carry the shame, the guilt," she said. "What's right is right. What's wrong is wrong. I'm trying to do the right thing."

Ventura first took the stand on Tuesday morning (May 13) as the star witness in the first full day of testimony in the federal trial against the hip-hop mogul better known as Diddy or Puff Daddy.

Ventura, who is now 38 years old and visibly pregnant, described a tortured, decade-long off-and-on relationship that began shortly after Combs signed her to a 10-album deal with his Bad Boy Records label when she was a 19-year-old ingénue.

During her testimony, Ventura accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her for years, and exerting control over virtually every aspect of her life. She said that she recorded hundreds of songs that were never released and busied herself at his command in the recording studio, she said, but she only released a single mixtape in 2013. Most of her time, she said, was dominated by Combs' freak-offs. "The freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and try to feel normal again," she said.

During the episodes in which she describes Combs allegedly physically assaulted her, she said, "He would knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp my head if I was down." She also claimed that he domineered her: "the way I looked, what I was working on that day, who I spoke to." She said he would also call her incessantly, or have one of his employees call her repeatedly, until she responded. At other points, she alleged, Combs would send out one of his employees to locate her physically.

On Monday (May 12), the jury heard opening arguments and testimony from the first two government witnesses in the trial. Prosecutors are accusing Combs of racketeering and sex trafficking — and of using his vast music, media and lifestyle empire as a criminal enterprise to harm women and fulfill his sexual desires. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and his defense team has presented him as a violent, troubled man whose actions did not match the government's allegations.

In her opening argument, prosecutor Emily Johnson sought to head off the possible defense that Combs was having consensual relationships with the women. "This case is not about a celebrity's private sexual preferences. It's about coercive crimes," she said. She pointed in particular to allegations that Combs trafficked Ventura, who is testifying under her nickname, and also to accusations involving another former girlfriend, who will testify under the pseudonym Jane.

Johnson described the "freak-offs" or "FOs" and said that Combs called himself "the king." She also detailed several alleged instances of violence, including an alleged rape of Ventura and a 2009 episode in which Combs allegedly threw Ventura to the floor of an SUV and stomped repeatedly on her face, then hid her in a hotel for days to allow time for her injuries to heal while she was monitored by his employees. She also accused Combs of blackmailing Ventura with graphic videos of her in sexual situations with "dozens and dozens" of prostitutes.

According to Johnson, Jane met Combs in 2020, and he soon introduced her to his "freak-offs." Jane allegedly began coordinating freak-offs in hopes that Combs would grow their relationship and that he would take her on trips; Combs allegedly held financial control over her, even paying her rent. During a fight in 2023, Johnson alleged, Combs kicked down multiple doors at Jane's house and forced her into a freak-off the same night. Johnson also referenced another episode in which Combs allegedly sexually assaulted one of his employees.

In her opening statement, Combs' defense attorney Teny Geragos said that Combs was "a jerk" and "mean," that he "has a bad temper" and issues with drug use. She also acknowledged that there had been episodes of domestic violence and assault in "toxic" relationships — but, she argued, none of those were what the government had indicted Combs for, and that all of his relationships were consensual. Geragos called the dozens of civil lawsuits filed against Combs "money grabs."

That afternoon, the jury heard from the first two witnesses in the case, beginning with Israel Florez. Florez, who is now an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, was working as a security guard at a Los Angeles hotel where Combs attacked Ventura in 2016. Florez testified that he was called to address the couple. He said that Ventura had "a purple eye," that he saw Ventura trying to leave the hotel and that Combs initially would not allow her to depart. Florez said that he asked if she needed assistance, but that she refused to call police or answer any questions. According to Florez, Combs held up a large wad of cash, which he interpreted as a bribe; Florez said he declined to take the money.

Last year, after CNN aired the hotel surveillance footage, Combs delivered a video apology on Instagram, which has since been removed from the social media platform. During Florez's testimony, the jury saw footage from multiple angles of that same hotel incident.

The second witness called by prosecutors was a man named Daniel Phillip, who alleged that Ventura gave him large sums of money on numerous occasions between 2012 and 2014 to have sex with her while Combs watched. He also testified that he saw Combs violently attack Ventura on multiple occasions, but that he did not intervene because he feared for his own safety.

Copyright 2025 NPR