© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wichitalks Big Read Edition | April 18, 2025

KMUW
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:30 AM CDT
1 of 12  — 2025-Wichitalks-Logo-Title-Slide.png
Felicia Rolfe
2 of 12  — Felicia2.jpg
Felicia Rolfe
Wichita Public Library
Audra Dinell
3 of 12  — Audra2.jpg
Audra Dinell
Wichita Public Library
David Akao
4 of 12  — David2.jpg
David Akao
Wichita Public Library
Ivonne Connover
5 of 12  — Ivonne2.jpg
Ivonne Connover
Wichita Public Library
Atziri Campos
6 of 12  — Atziri5.jpg
Atziri Campos
Wichita Public Library
Iris Wigley
7 of 12  — Iris4.jpg
Iris Wigley
Wichita Public Library
Josh Rathbun
8 of 12  — Josh2.jpg
Josh Rathbun
Wichita Public Library
Courtney Price-Dukes
9 of 12  — Courtney5.jpg
Courtney Price-Dukes
Wichita Public Library
Holly Terrill
10 of 12  — Holly5.jpg
Holly Terrill
Wichita Public Library
Tony Mai
11 of 12  — Tony6.jpg
Tony Mai
Wichita Public Library
Krista Reed
12 of 12  — Krista6.jpg
Krista Reed
Wichita Public Library

KMUW and Wichita Public Library partnered to present a special edition of Wichitalks as part of the 2025 NEA Big Read: Wichita.

KMUW and Wichita Public Library partnered to present a special edition of Wichitalks as part of the 2025 NEA Big Read: Wichita.

Presented by KMUW, Wichitalks is an eclectic and insightful event series featuring lightning-fast, 5-minute talks with 20 slides auto-progressing every 15 seconds. We bring together passionate individuals and an active audience for an evening of diverse presentations.

Watch the presentations here:

Wichitalks: Big Read Edition 2025

This year's NEA Big Read: Wichita book "Sitting Pretty" by Rebecca Taussig, inspired the theme of breaking barriers. Our emcee was Felicia Rolfe. This year's speakers included:

Click the links above to watch the individual presentations, or watch the full event with the video posted above. Follow Wichitalks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Tags
WichitalksThe Big Read