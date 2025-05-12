Wichitalks Big Read Edition | April 18, 2025

KMUW and Wichita Public Library partnered to present a special edition of Wichitalks as part of the 2025 NEA Big Read: Wichita.

Presented by KMUW, Wichitalks is an eclectic and insightful event series featuring lightning-fast, 5-minute talks with 20 slides auto-progressing every 15 seconds. We bring together passionate individuals and an active audience for an evening of diverse presentations.

Watch the presentations here:

Wichitalks: Big Read Edition 2025

This year's NEA Big Read: Wichita book "Sitting Pretty" by Rebecca Taussig, inspired the theme of breaking barriers. Our emcee was Felicia Rolfe. This year's speakers included:



Click the links above to watch the individual presentations, or watch the full event with the video posted above.


