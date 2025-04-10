Federal police detain residents in southwest Kansas amid Trump's illegal immigration crackdown

Communities in southwest Kansas have seen an increase in federal immigration enforcement this week, causing unrest for the towns with heavily immigrant populations.

Officers detained several people in Liberal. Immigrant advocates said several others were also detained in Dodge City, Garden City and surrounding areas.

The arrests come as the administration of President Donald Trump has promised to crackdown on people in the country without legal status.

This region has a large immigrant population that is vital to the agriculture sector. About 20% of residents in towns like Liberal do not have legal status. It’s common in this area to know someone who lives in a mixed-status household.

Jose Lara, Mayor of Liberal, said he introduced himself to the federal agents and confirmed their activity in the area.

“I tried to speak to as many families as we could get confirmed,” Lara said. “But at this time we can confirm at least five persons were arrested or detained from Liberal.”

Photos and videos appear to show men identified as federal police and others wearing vests that said ERO – for Enforcement and Removal Operations – patrolling the southwestern Kansas communities.

Witnesses saw agents detaining several people, but it is unknown exactly how many people were arrested.

Federal officials for a regional Immigration and Customs Enforcement office did not respond to requests for information about the arrests.

Lara said he hasn’t seen this level of immigration enforcement in the area since 2020, during Trump’s first term as president.

“We do have a family who, both parents were taken, they do have six kids,” Lara said. “We will be looking to see how we can look forward in offering that family assistance.”

Calen Moore / Kansas News Service Advocates in the region have been pushing back against rhetoric surrounding immigrants regardless of legal status for months.

Local therapists and immigrant rights activists have said the Trump administration's promises of mass deportations have led to a spike of anxiety among members of the community.

The Garden City Police Department said in a statement that the agency was aware of circulating social media posts about federal agents in town. The department said immigration enforcement activity is not unusual in the area because the city has had “federal law enforcement partners housed in Garden City for over 15 years.”

The Dodge City Police Department, which serves a community 50 miles east, said the department could not confirm any immigration enforcement activity.

Community response

Earlier this year, voting and immigrant rights advocacy group New Frontiers launched a hotline to confirm federal agent sightings and cut down on misinformation.

A network of volunteers working for the group confirmed photos and videos of federal agents in the area.

“We have a group of a network all across southwest Kansas,” said Kathleen Alonso of New Frontiers in Liberal. “The purpose of that is to make sure we're providing accurate and verifiable information to community members.”

After photos and videos were deemed credible by the organization, they used social media to inform the communities and remind individuals of their rights.

Alonso’s mother was deported from Liberal when she was in high school. She now works in her community to inform those like her mother that they have rights. New Frontiers has held informational meetings to help educate residents without legal status.

“Even if you aren't here lawfully in the United States as a U.S. citizen, it's important to know what your constitutional rights are,” Alonso said.

Advocates like Alonso say they are focused on working with the families affected by federal detainments, offering groceries and other social services during the transition.

They also are offering connections to legal services, or where to go to find their loved ones after they are processed.

Alonso said she tells parents who are in the U.S. without legal status to establish someone with power of attorney so there is a plan in place for their children if they are detained.

“We want people to know who can have legal authority over their kids, making sure folks have a plan and can go out with dignity and grace,” Alonso said.

Calen Moore covers western Kansas for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. You can email him at cmoore@hppr.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

