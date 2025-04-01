Cory Booker uses many, many hours on senate floor to criticize Trump agenda

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

When writing a speech for an event, conventional wisdom might suggest, keep it to 5 minutes or so, so you don't lose people's attention.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Well, here in Washington, D.C., New Jersey Senator Cory Booker overshot that by a bit. He started speaking on the Senate floor at 7:00 p.m. last night and went for more than 24 hours.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CORY BOOKER: Tonight, I rise with the intention of getting in some good trouble.

KELLY: As he invoked the late civil rights leader, Representative John Lewis, Booker said he has heard the call from Democratic voters to do more. So that's what he says he's doing, protesting the Trump administration's actions and agenda.

SHAPIRO: But don't call his speech a filibuster. Those are meant to stall or block specific legislation. His aims are much broader.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BOOKER: In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability.

KELLY: Senator Booker has covered a wide range of topics - immigration, education, Social Security, health care. He has read letters from citizens, many of whom benefit from programs where funding is being threatened.

SHAPIRO: It's now the longest speech ever given on the Senate floor. At 20 hours in, around 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, he still had a remarkable amount of energy to plead his case.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BOOKER: I want to stand more, and I will. But I'm begging people - don't let this be another normal day in America. Please, God, don't let them take Medicaid away.

KELLY: Tens of thousands of people have joined livestreams of the speech.

SHAPIRO: And as of the time of this broadcast, Senator Booker is still speaking on the Senate floor. President Trump and Elon Musk have not commented publicly on the speech.

