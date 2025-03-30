Sunday Puzzle: For French fanatics

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or phrase that comes from French but is also commonly used in English. See if you can get them from their anagrams.



Ex. TOPED / Train station --> DEPOT

BRIDES / Scattered pieces of waste

ROSE UP / One who pretends to be something he's not

BEARCAT / Nightclub

EURONET / On the way (2 words)

CONTOUR / Bit of toasted bread in soup or a salad

IT'S CHEAP / Artistic work that imitates another

BEARS OUT / One who deliberately wrecks something for military gain

QUITE SOUR / Bluish green

RUNESTONE / Confidentially (2 words)

HOTEL SUITE / Dark outline of something against a light background

CENTRAL BEACH / Complete freedom to act (2 words)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Dan Asimov, a Berkeley, Calif. In English the two-letter combination TH can be pronounced in two different ways: once as in the word "booth," the other as in "smooth." What is the only common English word, other than "smooth," that ends in the letters TH as pronounced in smooth?



Challenge answer: Mouth (as a verb)

Winner: Amy Anderson of Aurora, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Henri Picciotto and Joshua Kosman, the creators of "Out of Left Field" cryptic crosswords. Think of a word meaning "delay." Remove one W from it. and you'll be left with another word meaning "delay." What words are these?



If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

