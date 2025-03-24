© 2025 KMUW
Washburn Ichabods Ready for Elite Eight Action Tuesday

Kansas Public Radio | By Greg Echlin
Published March 24, 2025 at 1:32 PM CDT
No. 5 Washburn (29-3) advanced to the Elite Eight after winning the Central Region as the No. 1 seed hosting three games in Topeka picking up wins over Harding (85-57), Concordia-St. Paul (94-78), and MSU Moorhead (93-65) in the regional title game.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The Washburn University men’s basketball team is making its first appearance in the Elite Eight of NCAA Division II since 2001. They'll face Lenoir Rhyne in the national quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Ichabods have been on fire this season, winning 22 games straight to start the season. Greg Echlin reports.

The Ichabods play at 8:30 pm Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana. If they win, their national semifinal game will be two days later on Thursday. The championship game will be held on Saturday.

Kansas News Service
Greg Echlin
Greg Echlin is a sports reporter for Kansas Public Radio and other public media news outlets. Follow him on Twitter @GregEchlin.
