Remembering George Foreman, 2-time heavyweight world champion and grilling legend

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Heavyweight champion of the world, Big George Foreman.

Boxing and grilling great George Foreman has died. The two-time heavyweight champ knocked out Joe Frazier in 1973. He lost to Muhammad Ali in the bout known as the Rumble in the Jungle. And at 45, in a remarkable feat, Foreman won the belt back. Later in life, he became a beloved pitchman.

GEORGE FOREMAN: My Lean, Mean, Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine with built-in bun warmer delivers great-tasting grilled food in minutes. Best of all, it knocks out the fat.

MCCAMMON: George Foreman was 76.

