Curious about Wichita's proposed bond issue? Voters can tour schools in coming weeks
The Wichita school district is hosting a series of open houses during which members of the community can tour school buildings and ask questions about a proposed $450 million bond issue.
Voters who live in the Wichita school district will decide Feb. 25 on a $450 million bond issue to finance school construction and other improvements.
The open houses are from 5 to 7 p.m. at various locations, including some schools that would be closed or rebuilt under the bond plan. Here is the schedule:
- Feb. 10 — Isley Elementary, 5256 N. Woodlawn; and L’Ouverture Elementary, 1539 N. Ohio
- Feb. 11 — Pleasant Valley Elementary, 2000 W. 29th St. North; and Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn.
- Feb. 12 — Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler; and Woodland Elementary, 1705 Salina.
- Feb. 13 — Chisholm Trail Elementary, 6015 Independence St., Park City; and OK Elementary, 1607 N. West St.