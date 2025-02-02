Curious about Wichita's proposed bond issue? Voters can tour schools in coming weeks

Voters who live in the Wichita school district will decide Feb. 25 on a $450 million bond issue to finance school construction and other improvements.

The district is hosting a series of open houses, during which members of the community can tour school buildings and ask questions about the proposed bond issue.

The open houses are from 5 to 7 p.m. at various locations, including some schools that would be closed or rebuilt under the bond plan. Here is the schedule:

