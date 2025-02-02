© 2025 KMUW
Curious about Wichita's proposed bond issue? Voters can tour schools in coming weeks

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published February 2, 2025 at 7:09 PM CST
Luke Newman, director of facilities for the Wichita school district, shows an outdated boiler room at Black Elementary School. Black would be rebuilt under a proposed $450 million bond issue.
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW
The Wichita school district is hosting a series of open houses during which members of the community can tour school buildings and ask questions about a proposed $450 million bond issue.

Voters who live in the Wichita school district will decide Feb. 25 on a $450 million bond issue to finance school construction and other improvements.

The district is hosting a series of open houses, during which members of the community can tour school buildings and ask questions about the proposed bond issue.

The open houses are from 5 to 7 p.m. at various locations, including some schools that would be closed or rebuilt under the bond plan. Here is the schedule:

  • Feb. 10 — Isley Elementary, 5256 N. Woodlawn; and L’Ouverture Elementary, 1539 N. Ohio
  • Feb. 11 — Pleasant Valley Elementary, 2000 W. 29th St. North; and Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn.
  • Feb. 12 — Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler; and Woodland Elementary, 1705 Salina.
  • Feb. 13 — Chisholm Trail Elementary, 6015 Independence St., Park City; and OK Elementary, 1607 N. West St.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
