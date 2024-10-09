Photos: Hurricane Milton brings devastation across Florida

Hurricane Milton is pulling away from Florida’s East Coast, dragging heavy rain with it.
At first light, there are reports of catastrophic damage from the state’s Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean.
Milton made landfall last night south of Tampa with top sustained winds of 125-miles-per-hour, triggering feet of storm surge and flash flooding.
High winds from Hurricane Milton tore off the fiberglass roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Millions are without power.
