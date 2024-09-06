Saturday's U.S. Open women’s final is set: Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka

The women’s singles final of the U.S. Open is set as Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will face off Saturday.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Emma Navarro, the No. 13 seed, at the semifinals Thursday, 6-3,7-6. Meanwhile, No. 6 seed Jessica Peluga defeated unseeded Karolina Muchova, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Believe it, Jessica Pegula!



You're in a Grand Slam final! pic.twitter.com/4VYlp8GtPq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2024

“I worked really hard on my mindset in matches,” Sabalenka said. “I think I made a really huge improvement on that calmness in those crucial moments. I’m really happy to see that in those key moments I’m able to stay focused and just try to do my best and focus on my tennis, on things that I have to do to win the match, not like on the outside.”

Belarusian Sabalenka is returning to the U.S. Open finals for the second consecutive year, losing last year to Cocoa Gauff. Sabalenka is the first player to appear in the tournament's finals in consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2018 and 2019.

For Pegula, Thursday's match was her first appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal. Saturday's final will be a rematch of August's final at the Cincinnati Open, which Sabalenka won, 6-3, 7-5.

Copyright 2024 NPR