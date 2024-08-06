Derek Schmidt wins GOP primary for Kansas 2nd District. Democrats are neck and neck

This is a breaking story that will be updated

Republican Derek Schmidt won his party primary election on Tuesday for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, while the Democratic race remains too close to call.

The 2nd District race is the state’s most competitive in 2024. General elections in Nov. will elevate one of the candidates to the U.S. House of Representatives, where they’ll represent over 730,000 residents of eastern Kansas.

Sitting Rep. Jake LaTurner, a Republican, triggered a stampede of candidates interested in the seat when he announced in April that he wouldn’t seek reelection. The 36-year-old lawmaker said he wanted to spend more time with his four young kids.

Schmidt, a former Kansas attorney general, fought off four fellow conservatives in his primary contest.

“America needs more effective, conservative voices in public service,” Schmidt said in a news release after his win. “I will continue to prioritize securing our border, stopping inflation, and rolling back big government’s overregulation and over-taxation of our daily lives.

Schmidt is running as a conservative aligned with former President Donald Trump on national talking points like immigration and inflation. He’s also touted his accomplishments as Kansas' top prosecutor, including his efforts to block Democratic priorities like environmental regulations and legalizing certain forms of cannabis.

Former LaTurner staffer Jeff Kahrs and feedlot manager Shawn Tiffany mounted the most serious primary challenges, with $430,000 and $380,000 in funds respectively. But initial numbers showed them well behind Schmidt.

Two other Republican hopefuls, Mike Ogle and Chad Young, were in single digits when the Associated Press called the race for Schmidt.

In candidate forums and campaign ads, Schmidt’s opponents called him as an establishment politician and questioned his dedication to conservative policies.

Schdmidt’s campaign pushed past those critiques with half a million dollars in funds and several key endorsements — including from the Kansas Farm Bureau, the National Rifle Association and former President Donald Trump.

Outside of a polling place in downtown Baldwin City, voter Darlene Westhoff said the level of illegal immigration into the U.S. is a top issue for her.

“Too many,” she said. “Come over like you’re supposed to.”

That’s an issue Republicans have hit on repeatedly in the race and will continue to.

On the Democratic side, as of Thursday night the race was too close to call. Former member of Congress Nancy Boyda is attempting to take back the seat she once held. She’s facing Matt Kleinmann, a community developer from Wyandotte County and a former University of Kansas basketball player.

