The problem with the polls

President Joe Biden is taking on a new political adversary: the polls. In his most recent interviews, he says he doesn’t believe them.

“I don’t have much faith in the polls at all…because they’re so hard to read anymore,” said the president.

But according to the latest surveys former President Donald Trumpis leading Bidenacross seven major swing states.

The new poll from The Times/SAY24 found Biden trailing Trump in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Nationally, the picture if different. A PBS/Marist poll shows the presidential race in a dead heat.

NPR’s senior political editor is Domenico Montanaro. He joins us to talk about how much we can trust the polls at this point in the race.

