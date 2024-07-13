Photos: See how the Trump rally shooting unfolded

Former President Donald Trump says he was shot and hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear.

The former president, who was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, said in a statement on his social media website that he knew something was wrong.

He wrote quote: "I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

Trump said the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

He thanked the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement for their rapid response. He also extended his sympathies to the family of the person who was killed at the rally as well as the family of a person who was badly injured.

We take a look at the aftermath of the shooting.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Gene J. Puskar / AP / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters / Reuters Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show.

Evan Vucci / AP / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident.

Gene J. Puskar / AP / AP Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Trump.

Gene J. Puskar / AP / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is helped off the stage.

Evan Vucci/AP / AP / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet.

Rebecca Droke / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Trump.

Gene J. Puskar / AP / AP People hug after Republican presidential candidate former President Trump was helped off the stage.

Evan Vucci / AP / AP People react during a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Trump.

Evan Vucci / AP / AP Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Trump.

Gene J. Puskar / AP / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is helped off the stage.