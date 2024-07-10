© 2024 KMUW
Salina 4th Grader Draws Inspiration at U.S. Adaptive Golf Championship in Newton

Kansas Public Radio | By Greg Echlin
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:26 AM CDT
Greg Echlin
/
Kansas Public Radio
Golfer Sophia Howard (left) takes 4th grade student Ashton Hooper under her wing at the U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas.

Ashton Hooper is a 4th grader in Salina who was born without fingers on her left hand. She's been finding inspiration this week while watching others with disabilities play golf at the U.S. Adaptive Golf Open in Newton.

NEWTON, Kan. (KNS) - The final round of the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship for the world’s best disabled golfers takes place Wednesday in Newton. As Greg Echlin reports, the event has not only raised awareness of disabled golfers, it's been inspirational for a young girl from Salina.

Greg Echlin
/
Kansas Public Radio
Newton, Kansas, site of the 3rd annual U.S. Adaptive Golf Open in July, 2024.

The 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open Golf Tournament runs through Wednesday in Newton, Kansas. This is the third year for the growing competition.

Greg Echlin
Ever since he set foot on the baseball diamond at Fernwood Park on Chicago's South Side, Greg Echlin began a love affair with the world of sports. After graduating from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, he worked as a TV sports anchor and a radio sportscaster in Salina, Kansas. He moved to Kansas City in 1984 and has been there since covering sports. Through the years, he has covered multiple Super Bowls, Final Fours and Major League Baseball's World Series and All-Star games.
