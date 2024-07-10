Salina 4th Grader Draws Inspiration at U.S. Adaptive Golf Championship in Newton
Ashton Hooper is a 4th grader in Salina who was born without fingers on her left hand. She's been finding inspiration this week while watching others with disabilities play golf at the U.S. Adaptive Golf Open in Newton.
NEWTON, Kan. (KNS) - The final round of the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship for the world’s best disabled golfers takes place Wednesday in Newton. As Greg Echlin reports, the event has not only raised awareness of disabled golfers, it's been inspirational for a young girl from Salina.
The 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open Golf Tournament runs through Wednesday in Newton, Kansas. This is the third year for the growing competition.
Copyright 2024 Kansas Public Radio