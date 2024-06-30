Reuters: Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems agree to terms of sale

The Reuters news agency reported Sunday that Boeing has reached a deal to buy Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.

Reuters cited two sources familiar with the negotiations. The sources said Boeing will use stock to finance the $4.7 billion purchase.

An official announcement could come as early as Monday. Reuters said the boards of both companies met Sunday and agreed to the deal.

The reported purchase ends months of negotiations. Boeing and Spirit said in March that the two companies were discussing a sale.

Spirit employs about 12,000 people and is the city’s largest employer. It used to be owned by Boeing, but Boeing sold it to a private investment firm in 2005 in an attempt at the time to cut costs.

But a series of manufacturing problems –highlighted by a door plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines flight in January – has led Boeing to seek tighter control of its supply chain. Spirit manufactured the door plug, but it remains uncertain which company removed the bolts that held it in place.

Spirit makes about 70 percent of the 737, and it makes structures for every other Boeing model.

The manufacturing problems led to increased oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration at Spirit’s plant in south Wichita and at Boeing’s assembly facility in Renton, Washington.

Following the incident in January, the FAA capped production on the 737, Boeing’s best-selling jet. Spirit is limited to 30 737 fuselages a month; it had been turning out about 50 a month before the door plug mishap.

Spirit recently laid off about 300 employees because of the “recent slowdown in the delivery rate on commercial programs.”

Spirit also does work for Airbus, Boeing’s chief rival. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Spirit would sell plants in North Carolina and Northern Ireland that make parts for Airbus to the European plane maker.

What remains unknown is what will happen to several defense programs at Spirit, including two helicopter programs and work on Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider, a new-age fighter jet.

Boeing’s relationship with Wichita goes back nearly 100 years. But after selling its commercial operation to Spirit in 2005, it closed its defense facility in 2012, ending its presence in Wichita.

Boeing has delivered a detailed plan to the FAA on how it will improve manufacturing. Its CEO, Dave Calhoun, also has testified on Capitol Hill.

Calhoun announced in March that he would step down at the end of the year.

