Listen to the presidential debate on KMUW

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off tonight in Atlanta in their first debate of the 2024 campaign for the White House. The candidates are expected to discuss an array of issues, including inflation, immigration, abortion and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine during the 90-minute debate.

You can tune in at 8 p.m. CDT on KMUW, listen to the stream at kmuw.org, or listen through the KMUW app.

For analysis, context and color during the presidential debate, NPR will have a liveblog starting at 4 p.m. CDT at NPR.org.