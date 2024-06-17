If You Can Keep It: The objectives of Project 2025

Jan. 20, 2025. Inauguration day.

The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank that’s prepared a more than 900-page plan they hope Donald Trump will adopt if he becomes the next president.

It’s called the Presidential Transition Plan – or as it’s known more widely, Project 2025.It’s been critiqued as a radically socially conservative and Christian nationalist proposal with the power to greatly disrupt the government.

But what exactly does it aim to do? And what is the likelihood that it could go into effect?

