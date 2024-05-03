Wichitalks Big Read Edition |April 19, 2024

Presented by KMUW, Wichitalks is an eclectic and insightful event series featuring lightning-fast, 5-minute talks with 20 slides auto-progressing every 15 seconds. We bring together passionate individuals and an active audience for an evening of diverse presentations.

For this special NEA Big Read Edition of Wichitalks in partnership with Wichita Public Library, we invited presentations pertaining to the concept of generational identity. This year's NEA Big Read: Wichita book "There There" author Tommy Orange explores what it means to carry our family’s stories with us and how our family’s past affects our present and our future.

This year's emcee was Annette Lawless.

Our lineup of speakers in order of appearance were:



