Rashee Rice apologizes, speaks to police about hit-and-run crash in Dallas

Updated April 3, 2024 at 4:49 PM ET

Police in Dallas spoke to star Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice on Wednesday about a multi-vehicle collision that left four people with minor injuries, the agency told NPR.

"The investigation continues, along with interviews with witnesses, victims, and others possibly involved in Saturday's crash," spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told NPR. "Our detectives are working to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and how."

The meeting also included Rice's lawyer, she said.

Police had previously said they had yet to speak with Rice and others potentially involved in the crash. On Instagram, Riceissued a statement saying he "met with Dallas PD investigators."

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," he added. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Rice's name was connected to the incident shortly after the multi-vehicle collision left four people with minor injuries on Saturday, with reports suggesting that one of two cars that seemed to trigger the crash was connected to the football player.

In the incident, several vehicles slid across the roadway and came to a stop. People then got out of the two cars and left the scene, according to witnesses and video footage. Police say the people didn't check on anyone else who was caught up in the crash.

Rice has hired attorney and Texas lawmaker Royce West, according to the NFL's website. It quotes West saying that Rice "is cooperating with authorities" and will "take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

West and his law office did not respond to NPR's repeated requests for comment before this story published.

The crash took place around 6:25 p.m. local time, when police responded to an accident on North Central Expressway in northeast Dallas. Dashcam footage obtained by WFAA shows a Corvette and Lamborghini speeding in the far left lane and shoulder on the expressway, then sliding into at least two cars as they attempt to change lanes. Several of the vehicles then come to a stop along the road's right-hand side.

Local law enforcement officials told the Dallas Morning News that the Corvette is believed to be registered or leased to Rice, who grew up in a suburb in Dallas.

The 23-year-old NFL star played college football at Southern Methodist University, which sits less than a mile from the reported location of Saturday's crash.

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Lowman, the police spokeswoman, said the drivers of a Corvette and a Lamborghini "lost control" while speeding, resulting in a "chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Lowman added.

Two people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, while two others were treated at the crash site.

Kayla Quinn, 27, told Dallas Morning News that she and her 4-year-old son were driving home from the zoo when her car was struck. She recalled seeing five men from the Lamborghini and the Corvette immediately walk off the expressway.

"No one stopped," Quinn said. "It's the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y'all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone's OK, someone's alive."

Rice was drafted by Kansas City last year and quickly emerged as one of the team's top wide receivers. He set an NFL record for rookies by making 26 receptions during the postseason — including six receptions in the Super Bowl, where he helped the Chiefs to victory.

