Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Major League Baseball players have been thrown a curveball. The league's new Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced uniforms are supposed to be lighter and stretchier. Instead, the new threads have faced a laundry list of complaints, now including see-through pants. Several player portraits show uniform shirttails right through the front of their pants. Nike says they are working to address the issue, but, hey, as a journalist, I completely understand the need for transparency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

