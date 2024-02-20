2 adults charged with murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs parade: 'We are not done yet'

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced homicide charges Tuesday afternoon against two adult men accused of causing the fatal shooting during the Chiefs championship rally last Wednesday.

Lindell Mays of Raytown and Dominic Miller of Kansas City are both charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Baker said Mays fired a gun following a verbal argument that escalated quickly.

Both men have been hospitalized since the shooting. Bond for each has been set at $1 million.

The family of Lopez-Galvan released a statement thanking the prosecutor's office and the Kansas City Police Department.

"The effort and dedicated hours spent to expeditiously investigate this senseless act of violence is extremely commendable," the statement read. "It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved."

"Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa," the statement continued, "it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community."

At a news conference, Baker and Mayor Quinton Lucas promised swift and severe consequences. Police Chief Stacey Graves said the investigation continues.

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day, every single one," Baker said. "We are not done yet."

Earlier Tuesday, Kansas City Police said one plain-clothes officer was injured during the response to the shootings, but that officer is fine.

Graves told the police board that the investigation into the parade shooting is ongoing and she couldn’t give any more details.

Lopez-Galvan, a mother and local DJ at radio station KKFI, was the only person known to be killed in the shooting. Another 22 people were injured — including nine children.

Over the weekend, Children's Mercy Hospital announced that all of the patients it took in were sent home. Several adult patients remained hospitalized.

Last Thursday, the Jackson County Office of the Juvenile Officer filed resisting arrest and unspecified gun charges against two juveniles. Because those two suspects are juveniles, officials did not release their names.

Graves said at the time that she was grateful for the charges against the “juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community.”

"I know more investigation and potentially further charges are ahead as we pursue justice for all impacted," Lucas said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One adult was also charged for picking up a gun dropped during the course of the shooting.

KCUR's Madeline Fox and Savannah Hawley-Bates contributed to this story.