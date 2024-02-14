Wichita has proposed closing six schools. Here’s what happens next

Wichita school board members will vote on a plan next month to close two middle schools and four elementary schools at the end of this academic year.

Leaders say the closures are needed to cut costs as the district faces declining enrollment, aging buildings and a $42 million budget deficit.

The plan calls for closing Hadley Middle School and Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy. It also would close Clark, Cleveland, Park and Payne elementaries.

Here’s what’s slated for the next few weeks and how families can get more information:

The district will hold a series of informational sessions geared toward students and families at affected schools. The dates are Feb. 21, 22 and 26. Details, including times and locations, have not yet been announced.

The district has established a web page, hotline and email address to answer questions about the proposed closures. The hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; the number is 316-368-8008. Families can also email questions or concerns to transform24@usd259.net.

State law requires districts to hold a public hearing before voting to close any school. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at the school district headquarters building, 903 S. Edgemoor.

District officials say families of an estimated 2,200 students affected by the closures would have “unprecedented choice” in terms of which schools they could attend next year.

Students attending a neighborhood elementary or middle school — Park, Payne, Clark or Hadley — will be assigned to another nearby school based on their home address.

Here’s how students would be redistributed:

Students at Hadley Middle School, 1101 N. Dougherty Ave., would be assigned to Hamilton, Marshall, Pleasant Valley or Wilbur.

Jardine STEM & Career Explorations Academy, 3550 E. Ross Parkway, serves about 190 students who live near the school and about 300 from elsewhere in the district. Neighborhood students would be reassigned to Mead Middle School, 2601 E. Skinner.

Students from Clark Elementary, 650 S. Apache Dr., would go to Caldwell, Beech or Allen elementaries.

Students at Park Elementary, 1025 N. Main, would go to Irving, Washington, Harry Street or Linwood elementaries.

Students at Payne Elementary, 1601 S. Edwards, would go to Lawrence, Stanley or Woodman elementaries.

Students at Cleveland Traditional College & Career Readiness Magnet Elementary, 3345 W. 33rd St. South, is a pure magnet, meaning its students apply from all over the district. Cleaveland students will receive priority placement at one of the district’s other traditional magnets or another magnet program.

If a family is unhappy with their new school assignment, they can apply for one of the district’s magnet schools. The application deadline is being extended to March 22. Parents can apply at www.usd259.org/magnet.

Families can also request a special transfer to another school within the district. Placement must be approved by the receiving school, and no transportation would be provided.