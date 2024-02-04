Here are the 2024 Grammy Award winners
The complete list of nominees of the 66th annual Grammy Awards, as presented on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, is below. Winners (noted in bold below) will be updated throughout the ceremony.
The R&B superstar SZA, whose album SOS was one of last year's most highly celebrated and commercially successful, leads all artists with nine nominations, including album of the year, and song and record of the year for "Kill Bill." SZA's competition in the leading categories includes Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Taylor Swift, who are each nominated for six Grammys.
1. Record Of The Year
- "Worship" by Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" by boygenius
- "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
- "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét
- "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" by SZA
2. Album Of The Year
- World Music Radio by Jon Batiste
- the record by boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
- SOS by SZA
3. Song Of The Year
- "A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- "Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- "Dance The Night" – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- "Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- "Vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
4. Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
5. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
7. Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
- "Paint The Town Red" by Red Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish
- "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift
8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Thousand Miles" by Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- "Candy Necklace" by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- "Never Felt So Alone" by Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- "Karma" by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- "Ghost In The Machine" by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
9. Best Pop Vocal Album
- Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- - by Ed Sheeran
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" by Aphex Twin
- "Loading" by James Blake
- "Higher Than Ever" by Before Disclosure
- "Strong" by Romy & Fred again..
- "Rumble" by Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
11. Best Pop Dance Recording
- "Baby Don't Hurt Me" by David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- "Miracle" by Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
- "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue
- "One In A Million" by Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- "Rush" by Troye Sivan
12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Playing Robots Into Heaven by James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling by The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) by Fred again..
- Kx5 by Kx5
- Quest For Fire by Skrillex
13. Best Rock Performance
- "Sculptures Of Anything Goes" by Arctic Monkeys
- "More Than A Love Song" by Black Pumas
- "Not Strong Enough" by boygenius
- "Rescued" by Foo Fighters
- "Lux Æterna" by Metallica
14. Best Metal Performance
- "Bad Man" by Disturbed
- "Phantom Of The Opera" by Ghost
- "72 Seasons" by Metallica
- "Hive Mind" by Slipknot
- "Jaded" by Spiritbox
15. Best Rock Song
- "Angry" – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
- "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "Emotion Sickness" – Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
- "Not Strong Enough" – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
- "Rescued" – Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
16. Best Rock Album
- But Here We Are by Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons by Metallica
- This Is Why by Paramore
- In Times New Roman... by Queens Of The Stone Age
17. Best Alternative Music Performance
- "Belinda Says" by Alvvays
- "Body Paint" by Arctic Monkeys
- "Cool About It" by boygenius
- "A&W" by Lana Del Rey
- "This Is Why" by Paramore
18. Best Alternative Music Album
- The Car by Arctic Monkeys
- The Record by boygenius
- Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island by Gorillaz
- I Inside The Old Year Dying by PJ Harvey
19. Best R&B Performance
- "Summer Too Hot" by Chris Brown
- "Back To Love" by Robert Glasper featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- "ICU" by Coco Jones
- "How Does It Make You Feel" by Victoria Monét
- "Kill Bill" by SZA
20. Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Simple" by Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- "Lucky" by Kenyon Dixon
- "Hollywood" by Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- "Good Morning" by PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol
- "Love Language" by SZA
21. Best R&B Song
- "Angel" – Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- "Back To Love" – Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
- "ICU" – Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- "On My Mama" – Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- "Snooze" – Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
22. Best Progressive R&B Album
- Since I Have A Lover by 6LACK
- The Love Album: Off The Grid by Diddy
- Nova by Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe
- SOS by SZA
23. Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out by Babyface
- What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones
- Special Occasion by Emily King
- JAGUAR II by Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP by Summer Walker
24. Best Rap Performance
- "The Hillbillies" by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Love Letter" by Black Thought
- "Rich Flex" by Drake & 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
- "Players" by Coi Leray
25. Best Melodic Rap Performance
- "Sittin' On Top Of The World" by Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- "Attention" by Doja Cat
- "Spin Bout U" by Drake & 21 Savage
- "All My Life" by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- "Low" by SZA
26. Best Rap Song
- "Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- "Barbie World" – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- "Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- "Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
27. Best Rap Album
- Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage
- MICHAEL by Killer Mike
- HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin
- King's Disease III by Nas
- UTOPIA by Travis Scott
28. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited by Queen Sheba
- For Your Consideration'24 -The Album by Prentice Powell and Shawn William
- Grocery Shopping With My Mother by Kevin Powell
- The Light Inside by J. Ivy
- When The Poems Do What They Do by Aja Monet
29. Best Jazz Performance
- "Movement 18' (Heroes)" by Jon Batiste
- "Basquiat" by Lakecia Benjamin
- "Vulnerable (Live)" by Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
- "But Not For Me" by Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- "Tight" by Samara Joy
30. Best Jazz Vocal Album
- For Ella 2 by Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
- Alive At The Village Vanguard by Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- Lean In by Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
- Mélusine by Cécile McLorin Salvant
- How Love Begins by Nicole Zuraitis
31. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- The Source by Kenny Barron
- Phoenix by Lakecia Benjamin
- Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn by Adam Blackstone
- The Winds Of Change by Billy Childs
- Dream Box by Pat Metheny
32. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo by ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- Dynamic Maximum Tension by Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
- Basie Swings The Blues by The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- Olympians by Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
- The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions by Mingus Big Band
33. Best Latin Jazz Album
- Quietude by Eliane Elias
- My Heart Speaks by Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- Vox Humana by Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- Cometa by Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 by Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
34. Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Love In Exile by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion by Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree by Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live At The Piano by Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book by Meshell Ndegeocello
35. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim by Liz Callaway
- Pieces Of Treasure by Rickie Lee Jones
- Bewitched by Laufey
- Holidays Around The World by Pentatonix
- Only The Strong Survive by Bruce Springsteen
- Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
36. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- As We Speak by Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- On Becoming by House Of Waters
- Jazz Hands by Bob James
- The Layers by Julian Lage
- All One by Ben Wendel
37. Best Musical Theater Album
- Kimberly Akimbo – John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- Parade – Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)
- Shucked – Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- Some Like It Hot – Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street – Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)
38. Best Country Solo Performance
- "In Your Love" by Tyler Childers
- "Buried" by Brandy Clark
- "Fast Car" by Luke Combs
- "The Last Thing On My Mind" by Dolly Parton
- "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton
39. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "High Note" by Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
- "Nobody's Nobody" by Brothers Osborne
- "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
- "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" by Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- "Save Me" by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- "We Don't Fight Anymore" by Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
40. Best Country Song
- "Buried" – Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
- "I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- "In Your Love" – Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
- "Last Night" – John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
- "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
41. Best Country Album
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne by Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan
- Rustin' In The Rain by Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson
42. Best American Roots Performance
- "Butterfly" by Jon Batiste
- "Heaven Help Us All" by Blind Boys Of Alabama
- "Inventing The Wheel" by Madison Cunningham
- "You Louisiana Man" by Rhiannon Giddens
- "Eve Was Black" by Allison Russell
43. Best Americana Performance
- "Friendship" by Blind Boys Of Alabama
- "Help Me Make It Through The Night" by Tyler Childers
- "Dear Insecurity" by Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
- "King Of Oklahoma" by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- "The Returner" by Allison Russell
44. Best American Roots Song
- "Blank Page" – Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
- "California Sober" – Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
- "Cast Iron Skillet" – Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
- "Dear Insecurity" – Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
- "The Returner" – Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
45. Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark by Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions by Rodney Crowell
- You're The One by Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- The Returner by Allison Russell
46. Best Bluegrass Album
- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford by Sam Bush
- Lovin' Of The Game by Michael Cleveland
- Mighty Poplar by Mighty Poplar
- Bluegrass by Willie Nelson
- Me/And/Dad by Billy Strings
- City Of Gold by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
47. Best Traditional Blues Album
- Ridin' by Eric Bibb
- The Soul Side Of Sipp by Mr. Sipp
- Life Don't Miss Nobody by Tracy Nelson
- Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge by John Primer
- All My Love For You by Bobby Rush
48. Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Death Wish Blues by Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
- Healing Time by Ruthie Foster
- Live In London by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Blood Harmony by Larkin Poe
- LaVette! By Bettye LaVette
49. Best Folk Album
- Traveling Wildfire by Dom Flemons
- I Only See The Moon by The Milk Carton Kids
- Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] by Joni Mitchell
- Celebrants by Nickel Creek
- Jubilee by Old Crow Medicine Show
- Seven Psalms by Paul Simon
- Folkocracy by Rufus Wainwright
50. Best Regional Roots Music Album
- New Beginnings by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- Live: Orpheum Theater Nola by Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- Made In New Orleans by New Breed Brass Band
- Too Much To Hold by New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Live At The Maple Leaf by The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
51. Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "God Is Good" – Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
- "Feel Alright (Blessed)" – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
- "Lord Do It For Me (Live)" – Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters
- "God Is" – Melvin Crispell III
- "All Things" – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
52. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "Believe" by Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters
- "Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live]" by Cody Carnes
- "Thank God I Do" by Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters
- "Love Me Like I Am" by for KING & COUNTRY featuring Jordin Sparks
- "Your Power" by Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- "God Problems" by Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters
53. Best Gospel Album
- I Love You by Erica Campbell
- Hymns (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- The Maverick Way by Maverick City Music
- My Truth by Jonathan McReynolds
- All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett
54. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- My Tribe by Blessing Offor
- Emanuel by Da' T.R.U.T.H.
- Lauren Daigle by Lauren Daigle
- Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae
- I Believe by Phil Wickham
55. Best Roots Gospel Album
- Tribute To The King by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Echoes Of The South by Blind Boys Of Alabama
- Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times by Becky Isaacs Bowman
- Meet Me At The Cross by Brian Free & Assurance
- Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light by Gaither Vocal Band
56. Best Latin Pop Album
- La Cuarta Hoja by Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 by AleMor
- A Ciegas by Paula Arenas
- La Neta by Pedro Capó
- Don Juan by Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) by Gaby Moreno
57. Best Música Urbana Album
- SATURNO by Rauw Alejandro
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G
- DATA by Tainy
58. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- MARTÍNEZ by Cabra
- Leche De Tigre by Diamante Eléctrico
- Vida Cotidiana by Juanes
- De Todas Las Flores by Natalia Lafourcade
- EADDA9223 by Fito Paez
59. Best Música Mexicana Album
- Bordado A Mano by Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez by Lila Downs
- Motherflower by Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes by Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma
60. Best Tropical Latin Album
- Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) by Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Voy A Ti by Luis Figueroa
- Niche Sinfónico by Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- VIDA by Omara Portuondo
- MIMY & TONY by Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así by Carlos Vives
61. Best Global Music Performance
- "Shadow Forces" by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
- "Alone" by Burna Boy
- "FEEL" by Davido
- "Milagro Y Disastre" by Silvana Estrada
- "Abundance In Millets" by Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
- "Pashto" by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- "Todo Colores" by Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
62. Best African Music Performance
- "Amapiano" by ASAKE & Olamide
- "City Boys" by Burna Boy
- "UNAVAILABLE" by Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- "Rush" by Ayra Starr
- "Water" by Tyla
63. Best Global Music Album
- Epifanías by Susana Baca
- History by Bokanté
- I Told Them... by Burna Boy
- Timeless by Davido
- This Moment by Shakti
64. Best Reggae Album
- Born For Greatness by Buju Banton
- Simma by Beenie Man
- Cali Roots Riddim 2023 by Collie Buddz
- No Destroyer by Burning Spear
- Colors Of Royal by Julian Marley & Antaeus
65. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Aquamarine by Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- Moments Of Beauty by Omar Akram
- Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) by Ólafur Arnalds
- Ocean Dreaming Ocean by David Darling & Hans Christian
- So She Howls by Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
66. Best Children's Music Album
- Ahhhhh! by Andrew & Polly
- Ancestars by Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
- Hip Hope For Kids! by DJ Willy Wow!
- Taste The Sky by Uncle Jumbo
- We Grow Together Preschool Songs by 123 Andrés
67. Best Comedy Album
- I Wish You Would by Trevor Noah
- I'm An Entertainer by Wanda Sykes
- Selective Outrage by Chris Rock
- Someone You Love by Sarah Silverman
- What's In A Name? by Dave Chappelle
68. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Big Tree by Meryl Streep
- Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder by William Shatner
- The Creative Act: A Way Of Being by Rick Rubin
- It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism by Sen. Bernie Sanders
- The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
69. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- AURORA – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Barbie The Album
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Weird Al Yankovic
70. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams, composer
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer
71. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner, composer
- God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, composer
- Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", composers
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers
72. Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] – Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- "Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- "Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- "What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
73. Best Music Video
- "I'm Only Sleeping" by The Beatles – Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers
- "In Your Love" by Tyler Childers – Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers
- "What Was I Made For" by Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
- "Count Me Out" by Kendrick Lamar – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- "Rush" by Troye Sivan – Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer
74. Best Music Film
- Moonage Daydream (David Bowie) – Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
- How I'm Feeling Now by Lewis Capaldi – Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour by Kendrick Lamar – Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- I Am Everything (Little Richard) – Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
- Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur) – Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers
75. Best Recording Package
- The Art Of Forgetting – Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
- Cadenza 21' – Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21')
- Electrophonic Chronic – Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
- Gravity Falls – Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
- Migration – Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
- Stumpwork – Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)
76. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel – Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
- For The Birds: The Birdsong Project – Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
- Gieo – Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set – Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition – Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)
77. Best Album Notes
- Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) – Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
- I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn – Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)
- Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions – Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)
- Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 – Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers
- Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers
78. Best Historical Album
- Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 – Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)
- The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 – Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer
- Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 – Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy & Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition – Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)
- Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer
79. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Desire, I Want To Turn Into You – Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)
- History – Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)
- JAGUAR II – John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)
- Multitudes – Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)
- The Record – Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)
80. Best Engineered Album, Classical
- The Blue Hour – Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)
- Contemporary American Composers – David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- Fandango – Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor – Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
81. Producer Of The Year, Classical
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
82. Best Remixed Recording
- "Alien Love Call" – BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)
- "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)" – Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
- "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)" – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
- "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)" – Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
- "Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)" – Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
83. Best Immersive Audio Album
- Act 3 (Immersive Edition) – Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)
- Blue Clear Sky – Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)
- The Diary Of Alicia Keys – George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)
- God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)
- Silence Between Songs – Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)
84. Best Instrumental Composition
- "Amerikkan Skin" – Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)
- "Can You Hear The Music" – Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)
- "Cutey And The Dragon" – Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
- "Helena's Theme" – John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- "Motion" – Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
85. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- "Angels We Have Heard On High" – Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)
- "Can You Hear The Music" – Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)
- "Folsom Prison Blues" – John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
- "I Remember Mingus" – Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D'Rivera)
- "Paint It Black" – Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)
86. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- "April In Paris" – Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
- "Com Que Voz (Live)" – John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)
- "Fenestra" – Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" – Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
- "Lush Life" – Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)
87. Best Orchestral Performance
- Adès: Dante – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces – Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
88. Best Opera Recording
- Blanchard: Champion – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries – Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)
- Little: Black Lodge – Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
89. Best Choral Performance
- Carols After A Plague – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
- The House Of Belonging – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- Ligeti: Lux Aeterna – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil – Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
- Saariaho: Reconnaissance – Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
90. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- American Stories by Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
- Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3 by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
- Between Breaths by Third Coast Percussion
- Rough Magic by Roomful Of Teeth
- Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker by Catalyst Quartet
91. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light by Robert Black
- Akiho: Cylinders by Andy Akiho
- The American Project by Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
- Difficult Grace by Seth Parker Woods
- Of Love by Curtis Stewart
92. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Because – Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
- Broken Branches – Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
- 40@40 – Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
- Rising – Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
- Walking In The Dark – Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
93. Best Classical Compendium
- Fandango – Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
- Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? – Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
- Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright – Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
- Passion For Bach And Coltrane – Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
- Sardinia – Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
- Sculptures – Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers
- Zodiac Suite – Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers
94. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Adès: Dante – Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Akiho: In That Space, At That Time – Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)
- Brittelle: Psychedelics – William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)
- Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright – Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)
- Montgomery: Rounds – Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)
