© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What do Trump's legal battles mean for the GOP race?

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published January 28, 2024 at 10:11 PM CST
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving ather first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving ather first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

As the curtain falls on the New Hampshire primary, Democrats and Republicans are looking ahead to South Carolina and Super Tuesday. 

And even though Nevada is next on the calendar, the nomination process there is looking unconventional for Republicans. 

GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump is still facing 91 criminal charges across four different court cases. 

What should we keep an eye out for in these primary races? And how are Trump’s legal troubles affecting his campaign and overall GOP strategy? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Jorgelina Manna-Rea