Unpacking the New Hampshire primary

The nation’s first presidential primary wrapped up last night in New Hampshire. Just minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m., former president Donald Trump was declared the winner of the state’s GOP primary.

Trump also won the Iowa caucuses last week.

After her loss last night, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s candidacy is looking more like a longshot.

On the Democratic side, there were 21 names on the ballot. President Joe Biden wasn’t one of them, but that didn’t stop him from taking home the win.

Wediscuss New Hampshire’s primary results and what they mean for the election with a reporter on the campaign trail.

