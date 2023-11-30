Life expectancy and suicide

How long can an average American expect to live? Recent trends in the U.S. have caused concern since the start of the pandemic. Now, we have new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC,life expectancy rose in 2022. That’s the first gain since the pandemic. An average American can expect to live 77.5 years, up 1.1 years from 2021. But the suicide rate is climbing.

We talk about the new life expectancy data and discuss what it means, post-pandemic.

