© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow.
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is catching flak this week for scaling back his country’s climate goals in a press conference this Wednesday, angering politicians and business leaders.

Relations between India and Canada are tense this week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government had a hand in the assassination of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court this week to appeal his imprisonment on espionage charges. The appeal was returned to a lower court to deal with procedural violations.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5