The News Roundup - International

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reassure Ukrainian leaders that they could continue to count on American support in their fight against the Russian invasion. And North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to travel to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss their respective conflicts with the U.S.

In France a ban on abayas, a robe-like garment often worn by Muslim women, in schools caused 67 pupils across the country to be sent home as the country began its new school year this week.

And abortion restrictions grow in the United States, Mexico is moving in the opposite direction. The country’s supreme court did away with all federal penalties and decriminalized abortion this week.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

