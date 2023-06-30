How a smart map could reel in the outlaws of the ocean

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Audacious Solutions.

To stop pirate fishing, oil spills, and more, we need to monitor the ocean. Tony Long aims to do just that by creating a live map of all human activity on the seas.

About Tony Long

Tony Long is the CEO of Global Fishing Watch. He leads a global team of policy experts, fisheries analysts, data scientists and engineers using cutting-edge technology to visualize, track and share data on global fishing activity. Their goal is to transform ocean governance by publicly revealing the full extent of humanity's impact on life in the ocean. Long was an officer in the Royal British Navy for 27 years, where he commanded the HMS Blyth and HMS Monmouth. When he left the Navy, he spent five years at Pew Charitable Trusts, where he played a key role in developing the satellite monitoring initiative Project Eyes on the Seas. He received a master's degree in defense studies from King's College in London.

