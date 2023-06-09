Kansas and Missouri Republicans take aim at Justice Department over Trump’s indictment

A grand jury has indicted Former President Donald Trump on seven counts in the Justice Department’s classified documents probe. This is the second time Trump has been indicted, but the first time he or any other former president has faced federal charges.

Trump is facing charges under the Espionage Act and others relating to obstruction of justice and destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements.

Republican politicians in both Kansas and Missouri have expressed resentment towards the indictment and questioned the integrity of the Department of Justice.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas backed Trump and said the indictment is an attack on his campaign for president.

My statement on the unprecedented indictment of President Trump by Biden's DOJ: pic.twitter.com/NtSd8hwqqy — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said on Fox News that the indictment is “not about Donald Trump — ultimately this is about the United States of America. This is about whether the constitution is still real in this country.” He also said Biden “has trampled the rule of law to benefit himself.”

Joe Biden has used his Justice Department to go after parents as “domestic terrorists,” to spy on Catholic parishes, to terrorize & harass prolife Christians - and tonight to indict his top political opponent, Trump. He has trampled the rule of law to benefit himself. He has led… — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, who was elected in 2022 after longtime Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt retired, said the indictment is a distraction from President Joe Biden as “the most compromised President in modern American history.”

Joe Biden has now indicted his top political opponent.



Full on Banana Republic stuff. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 9, 2023

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, who represents Missouri’s 4th District, including the southern and eastern suburbs of Kansas City, echoed the "witch hunt" narrative that Trump put forth during his time as president.

The political persecution and witch hunt continues for Donald Trump.



I guarantee that if he weren’t running for President this would NOT be happening.



They’re scared s***less that he is actually going to win and when he does, it’s game over. Everything gets exposed. — Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) June 9, 2023

Republican Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the indictment is “only taking place because President Trump dares to challenge Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.”

My Statement on Trump Indictment:



Our justice system depends on the fair application of the law no matter the individual. When the FBI and DOJ target President Trump while blatantly ignoring President Biden and others, a terrible precedent is set. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 9, 2023

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said the indictment was a tool to take out Trump as Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Never before has a sitting President weaponized the security apparatus of our great nation to take out a political opponent.



This is not the America our Founders knew. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 9, 2023

And Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek, also a Republican, said Biden should focus on other issues facing the U.S.

“This president is not concerned about China, failing schools, inflation, Fentanyl, our cities becoming lawless, or our border being overrun,” Malek said in a statement. “But his DOJ has been seemingly laser-focused on his most likely political opponent. This is a sad day for America.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat representing St. Louis, celebrated the indictment.

The former white supremacist-in-chief has been indicted on federal charges.



He must be held accountable. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 9, 2023

Biden has not officially commented on the indictment. At a joint press conference Thursday with visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he talked about how he would convince the American people to trust the impartiality of the DOJ.

“You notice I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do relative to bringing any charge or not bringing any charge,” Biden said. “I'm honest.”

U.S. Reps. Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Sharice Davids from Kansas so far haven’t commented publicly on the indictment. Kris Kobach, the Kansas attorney general, has not commented but has expressed support for Trump throughout earlier indictments. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has not weighed in.

U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Jason Smith, Sam Graves, Blain Luetkemeyer and Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri have so far remained quiet about the indictment. Rep. Eric Burlison did not comment directly on the indictment, but retweeted statements calling it a “witch hunt” and a “sad day for America.”