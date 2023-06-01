The News Roundup - International

© 2023 KMUW
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
Men drink chai in the street the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected in Istanbul, Turkey.
This week a top Russian official said U.K. lawmakers are legitimate military targets after the British foreign secretary argued that Ukraine has the right to use military force within Russia’s borders.

A new law passed in Uganda would sentence a gay person to life in prison and maybe even the death penalty. The bill’s signing prompted criticism from human rights groups. President Joe Biden has indicated that the country may face sanctions if the law is not repealed.

And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won another four years in office after being pushed to a runoff election.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

