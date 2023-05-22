In the 'Garden of Evil' with Clarence Thomas' friend Harlan Crow

Today, The Atlantic magazine published an exclusive interview with Harlan Crow, the ultra-rich real estate developer whose friendship and financial relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is the subject of much scrutiny.

The interview was done by Atlantic staff writer Graeme Wood at Crow’s home in Dallas, Texas.

Crow told Wood, “My hope is that this is the last conversation I have on this topic in public.”

Wood joins Jenn White with the latest.

