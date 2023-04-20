Wichitalks Big Read Edition | April 2, 2023

Presented by KMUW, Wichitalks is an eclectic and insightful event series featuring lightning-fast, 5-minute talks with 20 slides auto-progressing every 15 seconds. We bring together passionate individuals and an active audience for an evening of diverse presentations.

For this special NEA Big Read Edition of Wichitalks in partnership with Wichita Public Library, we invited presentations pertaining to the concept of aging and end of life. In this year's NEA Big Read: Wichita book Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?, author Roz Chast visits these difficult topics through humor and love as her parents near the end of their lives.

There are many aspects that we don’t want to discuss about aging and this journey we all go through at some point. At this Wichitalks we celebrate those stories.

Wichita icon Bonnie Bing emceed. Our lineup of speakers in order of appearance are:



