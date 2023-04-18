Several Wichita events will celebrate Earth Day
Earth Day is Saturday. It will be celebrated in nearly 200 countries … and in Wichita.
Here’s a look at the Wichita events:
Friday
The Student Government Association at Wichita State University will host an Earth Day Festival. Activities include a clothing swap and farmers market. It will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on the lawn in front of Hubbard Hall.
Saturday
Exploration Place has events planned throughout the day to celebrate Earth Day. That includes a volunteer river cleanup from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sedgwick County Zoo will host Party for the Planet, which is aimed at third through fifth grade students. It will include interactive exhibits and hands-on activities. The program is free with a zoo admission.
Botanica will have an Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can participate in a private walking tour and themed scavenger hunt.