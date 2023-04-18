© 2023 KMUW
Several Wichita events will celebrate Earth Day

KMUW | By Emmie Boese
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
arkansas_river_wichita.jpg
Stephan Bisaha
/
Kansas News Service/File photo
Among the activities scheduled for Earth Day on Saturday is a cleanup of the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita.

The first Earth Day was held in 1970 and is considered the start of the modern environmental movement.

Earth Day is Saturday. It will be celebrated in nearly 200 countries … and in Wichita.

Here’s a look at the Wichita events:

Friday

The Student Government Association at Wichita State University will host an Earth Day Festival. Activities include a clothing swap and farmers market. It will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on the lawn in front of Hubbard Hall.

Saturday

Exploration Place has events planned throughout the day to celebrate Earth Day. That includes a volunteer river cleanup from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Sedgwick County Zoo will host Party for the Planet, which is aimed at third through fifth grade students. It will include interactive exhibits and hands-on activities. The program is free with a zoo admission.

Botanica will have an Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can participate in a private walking tour and themed scavenger hunt.

